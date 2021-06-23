Kalonzo and Karua opposed to postponement of 2022 polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23- Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his NARC counterpart Martha Karua have opposed any plan to postpone the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during the National dialogue Conference on Electoral Justice in Kenya, Kalonzo said moving the election would interfere with the Constitutional rights of Kenyans to participate in a general election as stated in the Constitution.

“The only way an election can be postponed is only if we are in war with another country and even that it must be on a 6-month basis where the two Houses of Parliament must pass a resolution for postponement during war and not any other time,” said Kalonzo.

“So please, let us disabuse ourselves of any notion that elections will not be held in August next year,” he said.

On her part, Karua emphasized the need to streamline the country’s election management if the country is to achieve free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

“The changes that we need for a credible election in 2022 do not require Constitutional Amendment. We need to change the management of the elections in this country and not individuals. We need to go for the systems both at the local and international level,” she said.

She further pointed out that the root cause of electoral injustice in Kenya is impunity by those elected and urged Kenyans to focus on electing leaders who value credibility.

Some political leaders leaning towards the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have proposed the postponement of the elections to allow for a referendum process that was declared null and void by a 6-judge bench of the Constitutional court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi said all Kenyans ought to undertake an audit of the previous elections to ensure impunity ends.

While citing quotes from various political analysts Havi said those elected in various positions should be patriotic enough to ensure that electoral injustices do not happen.

“You can purpose to have a free, fair and credible election, but who are you going to elect? Does parliament give you the results you want? Have those members been able to oversight the executive? These are the main questions you must ponder as think of having a credible electoral process” Havi posed.

While castigating the BBI that was halted by the High Court, Havi argued that it will not be the solution to divisive politics in the country and called on Kenyans to elect people who are ready to be accountable.

Religious leaders led by Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva and SUPKEM chairperson Hassan Naado also warned against the postponement of the elections and called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to continue with its preparations.

They called on political leaders and Kenyans at large to offer their unwavering support to the electoral body as it prepares for the elections.