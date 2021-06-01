Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
As Head of State, the President said he will only listen to the voice of the masses that stand to benefit from envisaged changes to the country’s Constitution enacted in 2010/PSCU

BBI

Judiciary has bent the will of the people: Kenyatta on BBI judgment

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – In yet another bare-knuckle attack aimed at the judiciary, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday termed the growing independence of courts as a threat to the nation’s stability.

In his speech during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations held in Kisumu, the Head of State said the judiciary had “stretched our democratic boundaries to the limit.”

“It has bent the will of the people; but it has not broken it,” President Kenyatta remarked while making references to two landmark rulings; the September 2017 Supreme Court ruling nullifying his election, and the May 13, 2021, judgment by the Constitutional Court declaring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill unlawful.

As Head of State, the President said he will only listen to the voice of the masses that stand to benefit from envisaged changes to the country’s Constitution enacted in 2010.

“While I stand by the Rule of Law and I will always obey the decisions of the courts, I am also compelled by my position to heed the sovereign and supreme voice of the People of Kenya. That is why our National Conversation today must focus on the consequences of choice,” he told those who attended the national celebrations.

President Kenyatta said the courts ought to consider consequences of its decisions before rendering them.

“If the court had subjected its decision to stop BBI to a cost benefit analysis, in other words if it had considered the burden of choice, then, these are the questions the Judiciary would have asked: If we are in a constitutional moment, is a decision against BBI a decision in support of the status quo?”

The referenced judgment Justices Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Matheka Mumbua derailed what in political parlance had been known as the BBI reggae despite its proponents having secured an endorsement by the two Houses of Parliament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta and his newfound political ally, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, unveiled the BBI as an antidote to nine key areas requiring reform  identified in their 2018 truce following a divisive general election that saw the presidential poll nullified for the first time in history.

The two co-initiators of the BBI endorsed the proposed expansion of the national executive ostensibly to address what they termed as winner-takes-all politics which they blamed for election disputes in successive elections including the 2017 poll.

The Constitutional Court however found the law review process to have fallen short of key tenets guiding amendments under the Constitution (2010).

The five-judge bench said certain protected clauses of the constitution could not be amended without following a four-phased route involving “civic education; public participation and collation of views; Constituent Assembly debate; and ultimately, a referendum.”

The court held that the President could not sponsor a popular imitative.

“A constitutional amendment can only be initiated by Parliament through a Parliamentary initiative under article 256 or through a Popular Initiative under Article 257 of the Constitution,” the bench ruled.

A BBI steering committee gazetted in January 2020 was also declared an unconstitutional entity, the court holding that it lacked the legal capacity to initiate constitutional changes under Article 257 which sets out conditions precedent for an amendment through a popular initiative.

The court also issued a declaration invalidating “the entire BBI Process culminating with the launch of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020” saying it was “done unconstitutionally and in usurpation of the People’s exercise of Sovereign Power.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Kenyatta directs Magoha to issue policy framework on certification of Jua Kali artisans

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to, within a month, issue a policy framework that will...

46 mins ago

Headlines

DP Ruto cautions against negative ethnicity during Madaraka day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Deputy President  William Ruto has cautioned against allowing ethnicity to erode the gains made so far in uniting Kenyans....

59 mins ago

Kenya

Man sprints to dais during Uhuru’s speech in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 1 – A man was intercepted by awk-eyed police officers when he raced to dais as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his...

59 mins ago

Africa

Life starts to return to DR Congo’s evacuated volcano city

Goma, DR Congo, June 1 – Streets in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma returned to life on Tuesday, five days after residents fled...

2 hours ago

County News

Erokomano Mr. President! Kenya’s Madaraka Day Kisumu style

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Erokamano, Mr. President. Despite the persisting fear of an Indian variant of COVID-19 pandemic, Kisumu defied all the odds...

2 hours ago

County News

Raila calls for economic reforms to restore livelihoods

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to focus on reconstructing the country’s economy which...

3 hours ago

Africa

Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, June 1 – More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday,...

3 hours ago

County News

DCI arrests Ghanaian who conned Tala manager Sh9mn promising miracle promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested a Ghanaian national who obtained Sh9 million from a manager with e-lender...

4 hours ago