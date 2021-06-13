Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A combination of pictures created on June 2 shows the heads of Israel's newly-announced 'change' coalition who are united by their hostility to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister whose rule could end on Sunday

World

Israel parliament poised to vote on anti-Netanyahu govt

Published

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 13 – Israeli lawmakers are to vote Sunday on a “change” coalition government of bitter ideological rivals united by their determination to banish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

The crunch Knesset vote will either terminate the hawkish premier’s uninterrupted 12-year tenure or return Israel to a stalemate likely to trigger a fifth general election since 2019.

Netanyahu, who is battling a clutch of corruption charges in an ongoing trial he dismisses as a conspiracy, has pushed Israeli politics firmly to the right over the years.

On Saturday night, around 2,000 protesters rallied outside the 71-year-old’s official residence to celebrate what they believe will be his departure from office.

“For us, this is a big night and tomorrow will be even a bigger day. I am almost crying. We fought peacefully for this (Netanyahu’s departure) and the day has come,” said protester Ofir Robinski.

A fragile eight-party alliance, ranging from the right-wing Jewish nationalist Yamina party to Arab lawmakers, was early this month cobbled together by centrist politician Yair Lapid.

On Friday, all coalition agreements had been signed and submitted to the Knesset secretariat, Yamina announced, a moment party leader Naftali Bennett said brought “to an end two and a half years of political crisis”.

But the ever-combative Netanyahu has tried to peel off defectors that would deprive the nascent coalition of its wafer thin legislative majority.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Peaceful transition’ –

If the new government is confirmed, Bennett, a former defence minister, would serve as premier for two years.

Composition of the Israeli parliament after the March 23 parliamentary elections and parties in the coalition announced on June 2 © AFP

Coalition architect Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party and is a former television presenter, would then take the helm.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc spans the political spectrum, including three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties, along with an Arab Islamic conservative party.

The improbable alliance emerged two weeks after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and following inter-communal violence in Israeli cities with significant Arab populations.

“We will work together, out of partnership and national responsibility — and I believe we will succeed,” Bennett said Friday.

Sunday’s crucial Knesset session is due to open at 4:00 pm local time (1300 GMT), with Bennett, Lapid and Netanyahu all set to speak before the vote.

Netanyahu has heaped pressure on his former right-wing allies to defect from the fledgling coalition while attacking the legitimacy of the Bennett-Lapid partnership.

On Saturday night anti-Netanyahu protesters rallied outside his Jerusalem home to celebrate what they believe will be his departure from office © AFP / EMMANUEL DUNAND

He has accused Bennett of “fraud” for siding with rivals, and angry rallies by the premier’s Likud party supporters have resulted in security being bolstered for some lawmakers.

Netanyahu’s bombastic remarks as he sees his grip on power slip have drawn parallels at home and abroad to former US president Donald Trump, who described his election loss last year as the result of a rigged vote.

The prime minister has called the prospective coalition “the greatest election fraud in the history” of Israel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His Likud party said the accusations refer to Bennett entering a coalition that “doesn’t reflect the will of the voters”.

– ‘Scorched earth’ –

Sunday’s vote arrives hot on the heels of police crackdowns on Palestinian protests over the threatened eviction of families from homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers, a month after similar clashes fuelled the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Sundays’ vote comes on the heels of an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza © AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

It also comes amid right-wing anger over the postponement of a controversial Jewish nationalist march.

Netanyahu favoured finding a way to allow the so-called “March of the Flags”, originally scheduled to take place last Thursday, to proceed as planned.

He took that position despite the original route envisaging the march unfolding close to flashpoint areas including the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, where clashes last month triggered the Gaza conflict.

The premier’s insistence saw his opponents accuse him and his allies of stoking tensions to cling onto power via a “scorched-earth” campaign.

If Netanyahu loses the premiership, he will not be able to push through changes to basic laws that could give him immunity in regard to his corruption trial.

The controversial flag march is now slated for Tuesday and ongoing tensions surrounding it could represent a key initial test for any approved coalition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

New study shows toxic pesticides in Sukuma, tomatoes and maize in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – A recent study has shown that maize, sukuma wiki, and tomatoes grown in Kenya have been grown using Highly...

10 mins ago

World

Algerians shun parliamentary election under protest boycott

Algiers (AFP), Jun 12 – Algeria voted Saturday in a parliamentary election boycotted by the long-running Hirak protest movement and marked by a high...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Raila to Uhuru: Tell us why you rejected 6 judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has challenged the Executive to make public its concerns and evidence that...

14 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto blasts Raila for gagging the church over BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at ODM party leader Raila Odinga for criticizing church leaders who oppose...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 5 mln mark: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, June 12 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,011,502 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

18 more dead from COVID as positivity rate reported at 7.2pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Kenya recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising fatalities to 3,396. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 957 patients were...

18 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Pillars of an effective tax system

By Dr Mohamed Omar The Kenyan constitution envisaged a participatory approach to policy-making where public policy, including fiscal policy, is developed with the participation...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Kisii closes churches over rise in COVID-19 infections

KISII, Kenya June 12 – Kisii County Government has ordered the closure of churches in Nyaribari Chache Subcounty due to the high rate of...

20 hours ago