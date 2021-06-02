Connect with us

Speaker Justin Muturi was crowned Mt Kenya Spokesman on May 22, 2021.

BBI

Is Muturi eying the presidency in 2022?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 2 – Justin Muturi, the disputable Spokesman of Mt Kenya region has left tongues wagging following his controversial coronation last week.

The crowning of the National Assembly Speaker has particularly left many guessing on his motivation or next move, coming just a year to the 2022 General Election when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term will end.

Even as some question whether Muturi had the blessings of the elders who matter when he underwent the traditional ritual at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a, there are those keen on the bigger picture. Just what is he up to, they ask.

Speaker Justin Muturi waters a tree he planed during a visit to Tharaka Nithi on May 29, 2021. /HANDOUT.

And the fact that he has gone on an overdrive, holding community events in the region, has left many guessing, with speculations that he is out to create and widen his influence by taking advantage of the existing inheritance vacuum when the son of Jomo [Kenyatta] leaves office.

“We cannot afford to be divided. I know you know there is something happening when elders from across the region meet at the shrine,” he said on Saturday during the Ameru Professionals Association meeting which was held at the Tharaka Nithi University College.

Speaker Justin Muturi when he was crowned Spokesman of Mt Kenya on May 22, 2021.

Muturi’s entry in the 2022 political equation is likely to change the political arithmetics in a region divided on paying loyalty to President Kenyatta or his Deputy President William Ruto who has a handful of MPs singing his tune in the mountain.

While Muturi enjoys the support of Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Martin Wambora (Embu) others have dismissed his venture as hot air.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria is among influential Mt Kenya leaders uncomfortable with Muturi’s coronation and had even tried to stop it.

Others like Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), and Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri have called for a meeting, in two weeks, to discuss the future of the region, politically.

“In two weeks’ time we will be having the meeting in Nyeri and it will bring together elected leaders, former leaders, religious leaders and other leaders who are important in opinion-shaping within the region,” Kinyanjui told a news conference days after Muturi’s controversial coronation.

“Soon we will have a common ground we want to ensure that we have unity because our numbers matter,” said Waiguru, “This is a very important period in our country and as a people we have to focus and speak in one voice.”

