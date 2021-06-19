Industrialist Chris Kirubi laid to rest at his Bendor estate in Murang’a

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Industrialist Chris Kirubi has been laid to rest at his Bendor Estate in Murang’a County.

The ceremony on Saturday was attended by family friends, business associates and government officials including Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia and Joe Mucheru.

Kirubi passed on on Monday, at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was aged 80.

The successful businessman and entrepreneur with vast interests in real estate, media, and farming had battled cancer since 2017

According to the family, he developed complications early in the year prompting further medical intervention about a year after undergoing treatment abroad with great success.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Deputy President’s spouse Racheal Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga are among leaders who showered glowing tributes to Kirubi during a memorial service held on Friday at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen. Kenyatta’s and Akufu’s tributes were delivered by representatives.

Captains in the private sector include Safaricom Board Chairperson Micheal Joseph, Centum CEO James Mworia, eulogized the late billionaire businessman as an individual who had deep interest in education and sought to improve lives in the African continent and in Kenya.

Chris Kirubi’s son Robert and Kirubi’s grandchildren called for the continuity of his father’s legacy by helping and investing in people for generations to come.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mary-Ann Kirubi, the eldest child, committed to establish a Chris Kirubi Foundation in her father’s honour.

She vowed to put on her father’s shoes which she noted were ‘big’ but said she’ll run her own race.

Robert, Kirubi’s son, and Fiona his daughter also spoke during the burial ceremony.