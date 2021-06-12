 India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Kenya to bolster ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12-India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday for a series of meetings to strengthen bilateral relations.

Jaishankar was also expected to chair the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya joint commission which will reveal all aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Jaishankar will also meet with various Cabinet Secretaries led by Raychelle Omamo of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The last meeting of the joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

Kenya and India are currently serving at the United Nations Security Council.