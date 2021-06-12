Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
India’s Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar (left) when he arrived in Kenya on June 12, 2021 for bilateral talks. He was welcomed at JKIA by Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba (right).

Headlines

 India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Kenya to bolster ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12-India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday for a series of meetings to strengthen bilateral relations.

Jaishankar was also expected to chair the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya joint commission which will reveal all aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Jaishankar will also meet with various Cabinet Secretaries led by Raychelle Omamo of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The last meeting of the joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

Kenya and India are currently serving at the United Nations Security Council.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Whale of a tale: US fisherman says swallowed by humpback

New York (AFP), Jun 12 – It sounds like a real-life take on “Pinocchio” — a US lobster fisherman says he was scooped into...

24 mins ago

World

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Washington (AFP), Jun 12 – Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Friday that US President Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor...

31 mins ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 positivity Rate at 8.4 pc after 488 more test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.4  percent Friday after 488 more people tested positive for the disease out of a...

33 mins ago

Headlines

COVID-19 threatens Kenya’s efforts against child labour

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – The number of Kenyan children in Child Labour stands at 1.3million according to latest estimates by the International Labour...

45 mins ago

Corona Virus

G7 summit outlines health pact to stop future pandemics

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 12 – G7 leaders are on Saturday set to agree a joint declaration aimed at preventing another pandemic,...

3 hours ago

World

G7 leaders convene summit drive for billion jabs

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 11 – G7 leaders were greeted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Friday after opening their first in-person...

11 hours ago

World

French army kills Mali jihadist linked to journalist murders

Paris (AFP), Jun 11 – French soldiers have killed a Malian jihadist suspected of being responsible for the kidnapping and deaths of two French...

14 hours ago

Africa

Mali announces new govt with army in key roles

Bamako (AFP), Jun 11 – Mali announced a new government on Friday in which key roles were retained by army figures, according to a...

14 hours ago