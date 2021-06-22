Connect with us

The National Police Service has assured of maximum security during the Safari rally championships in Naivasha in June 2021.

County News

IG assures of tight security during Safari rally in Naivasha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- A multi-agency team of National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS),  National Youth Service (NYS) and safety marshals has been deployed to provide security during the World Rally Championships (WRC) in Naivasha.

The rally is set to take place from Thursday to Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the team is expected to offer “total and round the clock security to all participants and stakeholders.”

“The plan is executed in three-tier, prior to, during and post-event. The security team comprises both air and land for the provision of total security,” Mutyambai stated.

He pointed out that so far the security team has offered maximum security during the pre-rally activities that have been taking place in Naivasha.

“So far the pre-event has been executed successfully and I implore on the security teams to replicate the same in the remaining last tiers,” said Mutyambai.

He further cautioned on traffic flow interruptions and called on everyone to heed to traffic advisories issued and cooperate with security officials.

Preparations for the event that will be returning to Kenya for the first time in 19-years are at an advanced stage with the Service Park having been opened to everyone on June 11.

Capital FM on May 31 entered into a partnership with WRC Safari Rally to become the official English Broadcast Station for the global showpiece.

The epic and eagerly-awaited WRC event will revolve around Lake Naivasha and Lake Elementaita within the renowned ecosystem.

The event will feature the three WRC manufacturer teams namely Toyota Gazoo Racing, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai Motorsport WRT.

WRC defending champion and current leader Sebastian Ogier headlines a star-studded list of 52 top drivers to battle for supremacy in the WRC Safari Rally slated to run from June 24-27 in Naivasha.

