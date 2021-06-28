Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Members of the IEBC Selection panel.

Kenya

IEBC Commissioners’ interviews to start July 7-22

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Interviews for persons seeking to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be held from July 7-22.

The IEBC selection Panel shortlisted 36 candidates out of a pool of 629 candidates who will now battle it out for the four vacant positions.

The positions were left vacant following the resignation of Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina after the 2017 General Election.

The chairperson of the selection panel, Elizabeth Muli, in a statement said three candidates will be interviewed on each day of the week at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 9 am.

The panel said members of the public have already submitted their views on the suitability of the shortlisted candidates.

Muli assured Kenyans that the panel will consider the public views ahead of the interviews while assuring on transparency, impartiality and objectivity.

She said the selection panel has written to various agencies seeking references and background checks relating to the suitability of the shortlisted candidates.

“Upon conclusion of the interviews, the panel shall retreat to consider the candidates’ performance and shall, within a reasonable time frame transmit to the President, the most suitable nominees for appointment as members of IEBC,” the panel noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those shortlisted include former National Police Service (NPS) commissioner Abdalla Mohamed (Nairobi), former judges and magistrates vetting board vice-chairperson Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya) and former KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori (Meru).

Former KNCHR chairperson Florence Simbiri-Jaoko (Nairobi), Koki Muli and former NCIC commissioner Joseph Gitile Naituli (Meru) are also on the shortlist.

Others are Abdirizak Arae Nunow (Garissa), Anne Mwikali Kiusya (Machakos), Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a (Muranga), Catherine Muchiru Kamindo (Nyeri), Cecilia Ngoyoni (Marsabit), Con Omore Osendo (Kisumu),Dinah Jeruto Kipkebut (Nakuru), and Felix Useru Nyauchi (Homa Bay).

Others are Francis Wanderi (Nyeri), Harriette Igonanga Chiggai (Kakamega), Irene Cherop Masit (Elegeyo Marakwet), Irene Keino (Uasin Gishu) and Joseph Kang’ethe Ng’ang’a (Kiambu).

Also shortlisted for interviews are Juliana Whonge Cherera (Mombasa), Julius Kiplagat Rotich (Nandi), Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya (Homa Bay), Justus Maithya Munyithya (Kitui), Koli Muli Grognon (Kitui), Lucy Jebet Chelimo (Baringo) and Maurice Amutabi (Vihiga).

Others are Michael Napoo Ilukwol Lokuruka (Turkana), Murshid Abdalla Mohammed (Mombasa), Naisiae Poloshe Tobiko (Kajiado), Richard Okoth Oduor (Siaya), Rose Mumbua Musyoka (Makueni) and Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya).

Saeed Khamees Saeed (Mombasa), Salim Ndemo (Kisii), Sellestine Anna Mbii-Kiuluku (Makueni), Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey Muket (West Pokot), Tomothy Tipila Ole Naeku (Narok) and Zippy Nzisa Musyimi also made it to the list.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

TSC calls teacher trade unions for talks over new CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has called a meeting with all teacher trade unions for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. TSC...

12 mins ago

World

Swedish PM resigns following no confidence vote

Stockholm (AFP), Jun 28 – Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday, one week after he lost a vote of no confidence, leaving...

1 hour ago

World

US top diplomat says strikes on pro-Iran groups send strong message

Rome (AFP), Jun 28 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday air strikes on pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria sent a...

1 hour ago

World

Concern over sporting events as Russia battles Delta variant

Moscow (AFP), Jun 27 – Russia’s Saint Petersburg posted record Covid-19 deaths Monday as it prepares to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final despite the...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi says China, Russia will firmly move ties forward

BEIJING, China, June 28 – Under the guidance of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the two countries will continue to make...

4 hours ago

Africa

Curfew declared after two bomb blasts on same day in northeastern DR Congo

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 28 –  A curfew has been declared late Sunday in Beni city in the northeastern part of the...

5 hours ago

World

UN urges immediate dismantling of systemic racism

Geneva (AFP), Jun 28 – The UN rights chief called on Monday for systemic racism against black people to be immediately dismantled around the...

6 hours ago

County News

Highways Authority announces traffic diversions on Mombasa Rd, Waiyaki Way

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of two roads in Nairobi. For motorists using...

9 hours ago