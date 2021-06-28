IEBC Commissioners’ interviews to start July 7-22

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Interviews for persons seeking to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be held from July 7-22.

The IEBC selection Panel shortlisted 36 candidates out of a pool of 629 candidates who will now battle it out for the four vacant positions.

The positions were left vacant following the resignation of Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina after the 2017 General Election.

The chairperson of the selection panel, Elizabeth Muli, in a statement said three candidates will be interviewed on each day of the week at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 9 am.

The panel said members of the public have already submitted their views on the suitability of the shortlisted candidates.

Muli assured Kenyans that the panel will consider the public views ahead of the interviews while assuring on transparency, impartiality and objectivity.

She said the selection panel has written to various agencies seeking references and background checks relating to the suitability of the shortlisted candidates.

“Upon conclusion of the interviews, the panel shall retreat to consider the candidates’ performance and shall, within a reasonable time frame transmit to the President, the most suitable nominees for appointment as members of IEBC,” the panel noted.

Those shortlisted include former National Police Service (NPS) commissioner Abdalla Mohamed (Nairobi), former judges and magistrates vetting board vice-chairperson Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya) and former KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori (Meru).

Former KNCHR chairperson Florence Simbiri-Jaoko (Nairobi), Koki Muli and former NCIC commissioner Joseph Gitile Naituli (Meru) are also on the shortlist.

Others are Abdirizak Arae Nunow (Garissa), Anne Mwikali Kiusya (Machakos), Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a (Muranga), Catherine Muchiru Kamindo (Nyeri), Cecilia Ngoyoni (Marsabit), Con Omore Osendo (Kisumu),Dinah Jeruto Kipkebut (Nakuru), and Felix Useru Nyauchi (Homa Bay).

Others are Francis Wanderi (Nyeri), Harriette Igonanga Chiggai (Kakamega), Irene Cherop Masit (Elegeyo Marakwet), Irene Keino (Uasin Gishu) and Joseph Kang’ethe Ng’ang’a (Kiambu).

Also shortlisted for interviews are Juliana Whonge Cherera (Mombasa), Julius Kiplagat Rotich (Nandi), Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya (Homa Bay), Justus Maithya Munyithya (Kitui), Koli Muli Grognon (Kitui), Lucy Jebet Chelimo (Baringo) and Maurice Amutabi (Vihiga).

Others are Michael Napoo Ilukwol Lokuruka (Turkana), Murshid Abdalla Mohammed (Mombasa), Naisiae Poloshe Tobiko (Kajiado), Richard Okoth Oduor (Siaya), Rose Mumbua Musyoka (Makueni) and Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya).

Saeed Khamees Saeed (Mombasa), Salim Ndemo (Kisii), Sellestine Anna Mbii-Kiuluku (Makueni), Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey Muket (West Pokot), Tomothy Tipila Ole Naeku (Narok) and Zippy Nzisa Musyimi also made it to the list.