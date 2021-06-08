Connect with us

Entrance to Kenya's Parliament/CFM/ FILE - Moses Muoki

Kenya

House puts Treasury mandarins on notice over delayed CDF

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – A standoff over the delayed disbursement of Sh27 billion owed to the Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) intensified on Tuesday as the National Assembly resumed from recess with MPs threatening to disrupt Thursday’s Budget reading.

