A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Homa Bay shuts health department as 5 test positive for coronavirus

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 8 — Homa Bay County Health Department headquarters were closed on Tuesday for n initial containment period of seven days after five staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports indicated the five were all high ranking officials within the department.

They were admitted to various health facilities following the diagnosis.

The county Health Administrator Elly Odhiambo announced closure of the offices as part of mitigation measures.

Odhiambo said the department will undertake fumigation of the offices from Wednesday to ensure safety of staff members upon the completion of the seven-day period.

During the closure, Odhiambo said all the staff at the department will work from home pending COVID-19 tests to be undertaken before being cleared to return to the office.

 

 

