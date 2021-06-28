Connect with us

KeNHA Director General Eng Peter Mundinia said the closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Nairobi Expressway/KeNHA

Highways Authority announces traffic diversions on Mombasa Rd, Waiyaki Way

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of two roads in Nairobi.

For motorists using Mombasa Road, Capital Centre mall access will be closed for 20 days starting Monday, June 28 to Saturday, July 17.

Motorists using the ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road will have to seek alternative routes as the ramp will be closed for 34 days from Monday, June 28 to Sunday, August 1.

KeNHA Director General Eng Peter Mundinia said the closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

“We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavour to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” Eng Mundinia said.

Once complete, the Nairobi expressway is expected to reduce congestion in the Nairobi Central Business District and improve economic activity.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis and is estimated to cost Sh59.9 billion.

In the past few months, sections of Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way have been closes temporarily as works on the Expressway, which links the Jomo Kenyattta International Airport to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, go on.

It is projected that the elevated highway will be completed early 2022 as construction is estimated to be progressing at 60 meters per day from both ends.

The expressway will comprise both a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway with 10 interchanges.

