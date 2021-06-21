Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Health Ministry urges KNUT to postpone delegates conference over COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- The Ministry of Health has called on the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) to postpone its Annual Special Delegates Conference (SDC) set for June 26 due to the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the union, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further urged the Union to also consider a hybrid conference with only 15 key participants.

Kagwe noted that the conference attracts over 1,800 delegates across the country and will contravene the ban on public gatherings which is still active due to the rise in community infections.

“The Ministry recognizes the importance of the conference on the calendar of the Teachers Union. Accordingly, the gathering is expected to draw a large gathering of people and maintenance of the physical distance would be a challenge,” Kagwe stated.

KNUT had written to the Ministry of Health requesting to hold its in-person conference at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

“It is important to note that the Country is currently experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus with a surge of the cases in the past few weeks. With the recent emergence of new highly transmissible variants, Kenya remains at a high risk of resurgence of cases and deaths and therefore we are advocating for stringent measures including social distancing and avoidance of social gatherings,” Kagwe added.

Last week, Kagwe heightened efforts to slow the spread of the virus in the country particularly in the thirteen counties of Nyanza and Western regions.

Kagwe said the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori accounted for 60 per cent of the national virus caseload in two weeks, hence the decision to declare them hotspot zones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kagwe announced a ban on all forms of gatherings and in-person meetings in the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

The ban also apply to all forms of physical/congregational worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties for a period of 30 days.

By June 20, the country had recorded 179, 075 COVID-19 infections with 3, 456 fatalities and 122,704 recoveries.

995,012 had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by mid-June while 188,364 had received the second.

The government said 385,000 more doses of AstraZeneca were expected on June 21 from Denmark.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Woman who killed rapist husband goes on trial in France

Chalon-sur-Saône (France) (AFP), Jun 21 – A French woman went on trial on Monday for killing the man who raped her for years as...

7 mins ago

Kenya

94,285 KCSE candidates placed in universities, 32,000 asked to re-apply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)  has announced that 94,285 of the candidates who sat for the Kenya...

10 mins ago

World

UN warns of worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’

Geneva (AFP), Jun 21 – The UN rights chief on Monday called for concerted action to recover from the worst global deterioration of rights...

16 mins ago

World

Ethiopia votes, despite conflict and crisis in the north

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 21 – Ethiopians voted Monday in a delayed national election against the backdrop of war and famine in the northern...

26 mins ago

World

Swedish govt toppled in no-confidence vote

Stockholm (AFP), Jun 21 – Sweden’s government was toppled on Monday after Stefan Lofven became the country’s first prime minister to lose a no-confidence...

34 mins ago

World

West piles sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

Luxembourg (AFP), Jun 21 – The EU, US, Britain and Canada ratcheted up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions...

35 mins ago

World

Armenia PM wins majority in polls despite anger over war

Yerevan (AFP), Jun 21 – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday scored a decisive victory in snap parliamentary elections, bolstering his rule after...

37 mins ago

World

Spain to pardon jailed Catalan separatists

Barcelona (AFP), Jun 21 – Spain will pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday,...

38 mins ago