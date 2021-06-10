Connect with us

Capital News
Treasury CS Ukur Yatani presents the 2021/budget in the National Assembly on June 10, 2021. Looking on is Speaker Justin Muturi.

Govt goes after gamblers’ jugular with 20pc new tax

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 –  The government has re-introduced a 20 percent tax on all winnings, in what is likely to deal a blow to gamblers.

The new tax measure was announced on Thursday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Developing story…..

