Govt goes after gamblers’ jugular with 20pc new tax

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – The government has re-introduced a 20 percent tax on all winnings, in what is likely to deal a blow to gamblers.
The new tax measure was announced on Thursday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.
Developing story…..
