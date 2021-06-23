Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora who is also the Governor for Embu County.

business

Governors happy with release of Sh43.5bn, but want more

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Governors have welcomed the release of Sh43.5 billion to county governments by the National Treasury, saying it will help jumpstart stalled operations.

Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said the funds will be used to pay salaries and provide essential services which had been affected.

“It is the first time I have congratulated CS (Ukur) Yatani and he deserves it. He has been very sensitive this time around. We are happy, we have funds to at least buy essentials like medicine and also pay salaries,” he stated.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary while disbursing the funds urged the counties to prioritize the payment of pending bills noting that his ministry will closely monitor the payment progress.

“We are still going to follow the money owed through diplomacy so that if we get it, then it will fulfill what he said while reading the budget in Parliament, that we pay pending bills,” he said.

The funds were released days after governors threatened to shut down the counties by Friday.

The county bosses last week said the Treasury was yet to release Sh102 billion to all the 47 counties.

CS Yattani attributed the delays to the cash collection challenges brought about by the Covid -19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The governors had lamented frequent delays to disburse the cash in what they say has crippled operations and delivery of critical services to residents.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Dozens hit in Ethiopia market airstrike Tuesday

Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jun 23 – Dozens of people were wounded or killed in an airstrike on a market in the town of Togoga...

50 mins ago

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health sciences announces Sept Intake.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonnel College of Health Science has announced its September intake. Interested candidates are required to...

5 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC rules out creation of 70 new constituencies ahead of elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has ruled out the possibility of creating 70 new constituencies – as...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Measles-Rubella vaccination starts Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – The government has set aside Sh800 million for the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign that kicks off Friday for ten...

5 hours ago

Politics

Motorists urged to avoid Thika Road, Uhuru Highway from Thursday for Safari rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Police have advised motorists to avoid Uhuru Highway and Thika Road Thursday from 8.00am to 12.00pm to pave way...

5 hours ago

Headlines

After Covid, could the next big killer be heatwaves?

Paris (AFP), Jun 23 – Searing, unrelenting heat scorches large swathes of the Earth, killing millions who have no means to escape. Shade is...

7 hours ago

Africa

Experts call for African countries to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation

ADDIS ABABA, June 22 (Xinhua) — Experts and policymakers, attending a poverty reduction-themed seminar, on Tuesday called on African countries to craft specific strategic...

8 hours ago

World

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Washington (AFP), Jun 23 – Four members of the Saudi hit squad that killed US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 had received paramilitary training...

9 hours ago