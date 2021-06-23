Governors happy with release of Sh43.5bn, but want more

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Governors have welcomed the release of Sh43.5 billion to county governments by the National Treasury, saying it will help jumpstart stalled operations.

Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said the funds will be used to pay salaries and provide essential services which had been affected.

“It is the first time I have congratulated CS (Ukur) Yatani and he deserves it. He has been very sensitive this time around. We are happy, we have funds to at least buy essentials like medicine and also pay salaries,” he stated.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary while disbursing the funds urged the counties to prioritize the payment of pending bills noting that his ministry will closely monitor the payment progress.

“We are still going to follow the money owed through diplomacy so that if we get it, then it will fulfill what he said while reading the budget in Parliament, that we pay pending bills,” he said.

The funds were released days after governors threatened to shut down the counties by Friday.

The county bosses last week said the Treasury was yet to release Sh102 billion to all the 47 counties.

CS Yattani attributed the delays to the cash collection challenges brought about by the Covid -19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The governors had lamented frequent delays to disburse the cash in what they say has crippled operations and delivery of critical services to residents.