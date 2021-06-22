Connect with us

Capital News
DCI boss George Kinoti tries out one of the 18 BMW motorcycles donated to ATPU by the Germany government on June 22, 2021.

Kenya

Germany donates 18 motorcycles to Kenya’s anti-terror unit ATPU

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) has received 18 motorcycles donated by the Federal Republic of Germany to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help boost the war against terrorism in the country.

The motorcycles were handed over by Germany Ambassador to Kenya Annett Gunther to DCI boss George Kinoti.

“We can now respond in the most efficient manner as per the global standards to any security incident within Nairobi,” the DCI said of the donation that will enhance the ATPU’s response to security threats.

The motorcycles which include four from the latest model of the German multinational corporation BMW, will also be issued to other specialised units of the DCI.

“They will be deployed in our country’s hotspot areas,” the DCI said.

“We continue to acquire the best fighting tools in the changing trends of crime and terrorism,” Kinoti said Tuesday when he received the motorcycles.

The motorcycles are worth Sh14.5 million.

Ambassador Gunther said the continued collaboration was due to the growing cross-border crime.

“While increased globalisation allows increased flow of goods, it also allows criminals to move from one country to the other,” she said.

The German government through their Embassy in Kenya has donated security equipment to DCI worth millions of shillings, including facilitating training for officers.

In December 2019, the German Government donated crime scene kits, motorcycles and several vehicles to the ATPU unit.

Early this year, it also donated forensic kits worth Sh27 million for the Forensic Laboratory based at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

