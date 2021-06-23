Experts call for African countries to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, June 22 (Xinhua) — Experts and policymakers, attending a poverty reduction-themed seminar, on Tuesday called on African countries to craft specific strategic cooperation endeavors towards replicating China’s achievements in poverty alleviation.

The high-level seminar that was held virtually under the theme “China’s Poverty Reduction Practice Supports African Union (AU)’s Agenda 2063,” was organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the Chinese Mission to the AU and the China-Africa Institute.

The seminar brought together officials from the AU and UNECA, African and Chinese diplomatic community, as well as experts drawn from African and Chinese think tanks.

Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, said that China’s rich poverty eradication experience can be replicated in Africa as numerous researches and publications depicted a downward trend in the global poverty statistics with China’s remarkable achievements.

“The Chinese practice in poverty reduction shows that high and sustained inclusive development are critical to reducing poverty,” Muchanga said, as he affirmed poverty reduction requires strong political commitment and will, which is also a necessity in Africa.

According to the AU Commissioner, one of the key elements that African countries can learn from China’s rich experience in ending poverty is the establishment of township industries where poverty was most pronounced.

“China and Africa should embark on a strategic program of cooperation in reducing poverty in Africa by using the lessons of China’s sustainable efforts in poverty reduction,” he said.

Noting that the AU Agenda 2063 stipulates that African economies must grow at a minimum of 7 percent annually beginning from 2023, Muchanga stressed the AU’s keen intent to partner with China in realizing the target.

The commissioner also congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people for eradicating poverty ahead of the United Nations target and realizing total victory in the country’s fight against poverty.

Participants of the seminar emphasized the need to take lesson from China’s rich poverty alleviation experience and actions in Africa, as they described the experience accumulated in China’s poverty alleviation endeavor as a valuable global lesson.

Liu Yuxi, Head of Chinese Mission to the AU, on his part stressed China’s strong commitment to share its years of experience in the fight against poverty to African countries.

“In the post-pandemic era, China will continue to share its poverty reduction experience with African countries in various areas, and help African countries to formulate more reasonable and effective national poverty reduction strategies,” he added.

Liu said addressing the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic is one of the areas that China and Africa can further augment their partnership in the fight against poverty.

He further expressed China’s keen resolve in supporting the successful implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement so as to enhance the competitiveness and bargaining power of African countries in the international trade.

Thokozile Ruzvidzo, Director of Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division at the UNECA, also told the seminar that the continental acceleration towards Africa’s Agenda 2063 and learning from the successful Chinese experience entails replicating the outstanding achievements of China in poverty alleviation since its reform process.

Ngangu Ilunga, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the AU, Ethiopia and the UNECA, said China’s achievements can serve as a lesson not only for African countries but also the rest of the developing world.

“Congratulation to the leadership, CPC and people of China for having achieved the extraordinary results of reaching the eradication of poverty 10 years ahead of the deadline. Africa has got a lot to learn and be inspired from China,” Ilunga said.

The high-level gathering, among other things, envisaged serving as an experience sharing platform towards the realization of Africa’s efforts against poverty in line with the factual situations, facilitating the implementation of the AU’s 50-year continental development Agenda 2063 and help achieve self-sustainable development among African countries at an early date.