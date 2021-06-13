Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Joe Biden for their first face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Monday

World

Erdogan says US can count on Turkey after Afghanistan troop pullout

Published

Istanbul (AFP), Jun 13 – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be the “only reliable” country left to stabilise Afghanistan after the US pulls out its troops, indicating Washington could rely on its NATO ally.

Erdogan also said he would discuss the issue in his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on the margins of a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, after strained relations between their two countries.

“America is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon and from the moment they leave, the only reliable country to maintain the process over there is obviously Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters at an Istanbul airport on Sunday before leaving for Brussels.

The United States is in the final stages of completing a military drawdown, alongside NATO forces, by September 11 — 20 years after they invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban.

Turkey has reportedly said it is prepared to keep troops in Afghanistan to protect Kabul airport, the main exit route for western diplomats and humanitarian workers.

Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish officials had informed their American counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the US troop pullout, without providing details.

They are “pleased and happy. We will be able to discuss the Afghanistan process with them,” he said.

Turkey has made clear its intentions to stay in the war-torn country, but the details remain unclear.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A Turkish official said Turkish troops could remain “as long as certain conditions including legal and financial are met.”

“If Turkey is to stay it will do so under which frame: under NATO umbrella or bilateral terms? And if it will be under NATO auspices, under which authorisation?” asked the official, who wished to remain anonymous.

The official also confirmed that Western powers were willing to let Turkey stay and protect the Kabul airport.

But, the official added, “why should Turkey try hard if nobody is going to give support? These issues need to be clarified.”

On Saturday the Taliban said that foreign forces should hold “no hope” of keeping a military presence in Afghanistan after the US and NATO withdraw troops, warning the security of embassies and airports would be the responsibility of Afghans.

– ‘Without ifs and buts’-

Relations between the US and Turkey have been tense in recent years, and Erdogan said he wanted to turn a new page with the Biden administration.

“There were rumours here and there. We need to leave them behind and discuss what we can do,” he said.

“We expect to see an approach from the US without ifs and buts.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Relations have sharply deteriorated since Biden replaced Erdogan’s ally Donald Trump in January.

Biden most notably recognised the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman empire during World War I, a move that outraged Turkey which rejects that term.

“This has seriously saddened us… Turkey is not an ordinary country. It’s an ally of America,” Erdogan said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 13 – G7 leaders on Sunday vowed to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to...

19 mins ago

World

Israel ‘change’ coalition poised to end Netanyahu era

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 13 – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday faced the likely end of his 12-year rule as a fragile alliance...

29 mins ago

Corona Virus

14 more COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases in Kenya with 5.7pc positivity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths  Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 3,410. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

29 mins ago

World

Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Yangon (AFP), Jun 13 – Anti-junta protesters flooded Myanmar’s social media with pictures of themselves wearing black on Sunday in a show of solidarity...

49 mins ago

Focus on China

Gas blast in China kills 12, rescue operation ongoing: officials

Beijing (AFP), Jun 13 – At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured when a gas line exploded in a residential...

3 hours ago

County News

6 killed in Isiolo as herders clash

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Security has been beefed up in Isiolo County after 6 people were killed in a confrontation between Turkana and...

4 hours ago

World

Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 mn

Washington (AFP), Jun 12 – A mystery bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first...

6 hours ago

Africa

Somalia asks Kenya to re-open its Mogadishu diplomatic mission

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Somalia has asked Kenya to re-open its diplomatic mission in Mogadishu days after restoring ties. In a statement, Somalia...

8 hours ago