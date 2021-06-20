Envoys say Kirubi left a mark in Kenya’s business landscape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 20 – Industrialist Dr. Chris Kirubi who was buried at his Bendor farm in Thika, Murang’a County on Saturday has bee mourned far and wide with his legacy epitomized during the colourful yet emotional ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, business associates, politicians and government officials among them Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Dr. Kirubi succumbed to cancer on June 14 aged 80.

In a condolence message to his family, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian said “Dr. Kirubi has left behind a rich legacy in all the sectors which will impact generations to come.”

He described him as a “respected Kenyan businessman who had interest in various sectors of the economy including manufacturing, real estate, media, insurance among others.”

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Dr. Kirubi’s family during this period of mourning,” Ambassador Zhou said in his condolence message to the family. The condolence message from the Ambassador was accompanied by flowers.

The US Embassy in Nairobi through the Chargé d’Affaires Eric Kneedler mourned Kirubi as an achiever who helped shape the country’s development.

“Although DJ CK as he was known to friends is no longer with us, we recognize and celebrate his accomplishments not only as an investor in the media industry but also a supporter of the media freedom and someone who enhanced employment opportunities for journalists and sought to expand the media space in Kenya,” he said. Kirubi is the owner of Capital FM, HACO industries, Centum Investment that owns Two Rivers Mall, International Life House. He also sat on various boards in corporations including CocaCola.

Other condolence messages from foreign dignitaries include Ghana and various countries in the continent.

Kirubi’s children led by his daughter Mary-Ann Musangi have committed to building a foundation in honor of their father’s memory. Her elder brother Robert lives and works abroad.

According to Mary-Ann, the foundation will focus primarily on education and mentorship of the youth, health, technology and agriculture.

Mary-Ann has vowed to put on her father’s shoes to ensure his legacy lives on.

“With your blessings, I will fit your perfect shoes but I pray that you will allow me to chart my own path,” she said.

Kirubi’s son, Robert who spoke during the memorial service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen on Friday called for the continuity of his father’s legacy by helping and investing in people for generations to come.

“I call upon anyone who understands what Dr Kirubi stood for, to take whatever they have learned from him and make them take positive action to focus and continue to do the right things for themselves, their family, their community and this country. He may not be physically here but that is how he will continue,” he said.

Kirubi’s youngest daughter Fiona Kirubi from Dubai, mourned his father as an admirable hardworking man who taught her the trait of being independent, focused, and ambitious.

“My dad taught me the meaning of hard work and independence and to always aim for the stars, he taught me that with great blessings come great responsibility,” she said.

Popularly known on the airwaves as DJ CK, Kirubi was named the second richest Kenyan by Forbes in 2011 in a list topped by the family of the country’s founding leader, the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

He also made it to the top 40 ranking of African richest having listed at position 31 with an estimated net worth of $300 million.