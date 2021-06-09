Educationist Njengere appointed KNEC CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kenya National Examination Council on Wednesday appointed educationist Dr. David Njengere as the new Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021.

His appointment was announced by the Council’s Chairperson Dr. John Onsati.

Prior to the appointment, Dr. Njengere was serving as the education advisor to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education.

He previously served as Deputy Director at both the Kenya National Examination Council and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. In both institutions, he was instrumental in the process of developing the competency based curriculum and assessment frameworks for the ongoing reforms in the country, KNEC said.

He also taught several secondary schools in Kenya for seven years.

Njengere will take over from Mercy Karogo who has been the acting CEO since 2016.

Karogo was appointed alongside Prof. George Magoha as the Council Chairperson during the reign of the then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Under her leadership as CEO, Karogo oversaw elimination of then rampant examination malpractices that included leakages.

KNEC is still grappling with early exposures, which happen just after the examination papers leave the safe storage of the containers.

Dr. Njengere comes at a time when the other sets of national examinations are scheduled for March and December next year, as the government rushes to steady the school calendar and guarantee transition following the effects of COVID-19 which paused learning.