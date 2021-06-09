Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prior to the appointment, Dr. Njengere was serving as the education advisor to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education/FILE/KICD

Kenya

Educationist Njengere appointed KNEC CEO

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kenya National Examination Council on Wednesday appointed educationist Dr. David Njengere as the new Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021.

His appointment was announced by the Council’s Chairperson Dr. John Onsati.

Prior to the appointment, Dr. Njengere was serving as the education advisor to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education.

He previously served as Deputy Director at both the Kenya National Examination Council and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. In both institutions, he was instrumental in the process of developing the competency based curriculum and assessment frameworks for the ongoing reforms in the country, KNEC said.

He also taught several secondary schools in Kenya for seven years.

Njengere will take over from Mercy Karogo who has been the acting CEO since 2016.

Karogo was appointed alongside Prof. George Magoha as the Council Chairperson during the reign of the then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Under her leadership as CEO, Karogo oversaw elimination of then rampant examination malpractices that included leakages.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KNEC is still grappling with early exposures, which happen just after the examination papers leave the safe storage of the containers.

Dr. Njengere comes at a time when the other sets of national examinations are scheduled for March and December next year, as the government rushes to steady the school calendar and guarantee transition following the effects of COVID-19 which paused learning.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ex-CJ Mutunga accuses President Kenyatta of breeding impunity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of breeding impunity over his failure to appoint six...

23 mins ago

Kenya

House to consider report on budget estimates for year ending June 20

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Members of Parliament were on Wednesday expected to consider and adopt the Report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee...

31 mins ago

Kenya

CS Magoha orders reintroduction of physical education in schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday ordered all schools to re-introduce Physical Education (PE) as he launched a...

50 mins ago

Africa

S.Africa health minister placed on leave over alleged graft links

Pretoria, South Africa, June 9 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday placed the country’s health minister on “special leave” over alleged links to...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Voice for Women and Girls’ Rights-Kenya laud govt initiatives on GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – In the wake of increased Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country, the government has committed to incorporate key services...

2 hours ago

Africa

Dozens of children ‘seized by jihadists’ in Mozambique

Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9 – Jihadists plaguing parts of northern Mozambique for the past three-and-half years abducted dozens of children during raids in 2020,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom will help transform your economy, Uhuru tells Ethiopians

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jun 9—President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Ethiopians that the entry of Kenya’s technology giant Safaricom will help transform their country by...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sustainable manufacturing key for environmental restoration

The World Environment Day this year came to us with a message of hope – we are the generation that has the knowledge, ability, and resources...

3 hours ago