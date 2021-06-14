DP Ruto says Kirubi was Kenya’s most visible business personality

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning businessman Chris Kirubi who died on Monday.

Dr Kirubi, 80, succumbed to cancer at his Loresho home, sorrounded by his family.

“I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of one of the country’s most visible business personalities. Chris Kirubi was an irrepressible boardroom operative, media personality, developer and investor whose interests traversed multiple sectors and enterprises,” the DP said in his condolence message to Kirubi’s family.

His presence and voice will be missed by many, and his colossal legacy, just like his towering personality, will continue to inspire emulation and elicit debate among people of all walks of life.

May his family receive solace from Almighty God, and draw comfort from his memory.

— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 14, 2021