Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi succumbed to cancer on June 14, 2021.

DP Ruto says Kirubi was Kenya’s most visible business personality

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning businessman Chris Kirubi who died on Monday.

Dr Kirubi, 80, succumbed to cancer at his Loresho home, sorrounded by his family.

“I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of one of the country’s most visible business personalities. Chris Kirubi was an irrepressible boardroom operative, media personality, developer and investor whose interests traversed multiple sectors and enterprises,” the DP said in his condolence message to Kirubi’s family.

