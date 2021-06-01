DP Ruto cautions against negative ethnicity during Madaraka day celebrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned against allowing ethnicity to erode the gains made so far in uniting Kenyans.

Speaking during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Tuesday, Ruto said it will be an act of betrayal if ethnicity is allowed to destroy the nation’s firm foundation of the rule of law.

“Our fore fathers worked hard so that we can have a democratic nation, a nation anchored on Constitutionalism and not build on foundation of tribes and ethnicity. It will be an act of great betrayal if we allow ethnic bigotry and personality cult to destroy the firm foundation of the rule of law in our nation,” said Ruto.

DP Ruto emphasized on the need to respect independence of institutions. His sentiments coming at a time when the Judiciary has been under attack from a political axis led by President Uhuru Kenyatta over some of the decisions courts have made.

He said this even as President Kenyatta publicly condemned the judiciary citing the Constitutional Court judgement declaring Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment Bill unconstitutional.

In his address President Kenyatta said the court didn’t consider what he termed as the burden of choice while nullifying the Bill.

“The Judiciary has tested our constitutional limits,” said President Kenyatta.

DP Ruto also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta following his two-working tour at the region where he launched various multi-billion projects, saying that shows there is a government that works for all Kenyans.

DP Ruto noted that a government that delivers is good for everybody irrespective of how and who they voted for, adding that such a move is a confirmation that it is possible to develop Kenya equally and bring everyone on board.

“Mr. President I want to laud your two days launch of various projects in this region. It is a testimony that there is a government that works and delivers,” the DP sated.