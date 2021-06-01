Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP Ruto emphasized on the need to respect independence of institutions. His sentiments coming at a time when the Judiciary has been under attack from a political axis led by President Uhuru Kenyatta over some of the decisions courts have made/ COURTESY

Headlines

DP Ruto cautions against negative ethnicity during Madaraka day celebrations

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Deputy President  William Ruto has cautioned against allowing ethnicity to erode the gains made so far in uniting Kenyans.

Speaking during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Tuesday, Ruto said it will be an act of betrayal if ethnicity is allowed to destroy the nation’s firm foundation of the rule of law.

“Our fore fathers worked hard so that we can have a democratic nation, a nation anchored on Constitutionalism and not build on foundation of tribes and ethnicity. It will be an act of great betrayal if we allow ethnic bigotry and personality cult to destroy the firm foundation of the rule of law in our nation,” said Ruto.

DP Ruto emphasized on the need to respect independence of institutions. His sentiments coming at a time when the Judiciary has been under attack from a political axis led by President Uhuru Kenyatta over some of the decisions courts have made.

He said this even as President Kenyatta publicly condemned the judiciary citing the Constitutional Court judgement declaring Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment Bill unconstitutional.

In his address President Kenyatta said the court didn’t consider  what he termed as the burden of choice while nullifying the Bill.

“The Judiciary has tested our constitutional limits,” said President Kenyatta.

DP Ruto also lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta following his two-working tour at the region where he launched various multi-billion projects, saying that shows there is a government that works for all Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DP Ruto noted that a government that delivers is good for everybody irrespective of how and who they voted for, adding that such a move is a confirmation that it is possible to develop Kenya equally and bring everyone on board.

“Mr. President I want to laud your two days launch of various projects in this region. It is a testimony that there is a government that works and delivers,” the DP sated.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man sprints to dais during Uhuru’s speech in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 1 – A man was intercepted by awk-eyed police officers when he raced to dais as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his...

26 seconds ago

Africa

Life starts to return to DR Congo’s evacuated volcano city

Goma, DR Congo, June 1 – Streets in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma returned to life on Tuesday, five days after residents fled...

48 mins ago

County News

Erokomano Mr. President! Kenya’s Madaraka Day Kisumu style

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Erokamano, Mr. President. Despite the persisting fear of an Indian variant of COVID-19 pandemic, Kisumu defied all the odds...

1 hour ago

County News

Raila calls for economic reforms to restore livelihoods

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to focus on reconstructing the country’s economy which...

2 hours ago

Africa

Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, June 1 – More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday,...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI arrests Ghanaian who conned Tala manager Sh9mn promising miracle promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested a Ghanaian national who obtained Sh9 million from a manager with e-lender...

3 hours ago

World

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally

Beirut, Lebanon, June 1 – A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in...

5 hours ago

Africa

Chinese language gains popularity in Zimbabwean schools

HARARE, Zimbabwe, June 1 – The Chinese greeting phrase “ni hao” — which translates into English as “hello” — is becoming widely understood by...

5 hours ago