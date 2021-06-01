Connect with us

The detectives, on receiving the report, raided the suspect’s house where the paraphernalia related to witchcraft was recovered/DCI

County News

DCI arrests Ghanaian who conned Tala manager Sh9mn promising miracle promotion

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested a Ghanaian national who obtained Sh9 million from a manager with e-lender Tala while promising a miracle promotion.

According to DCI, the victim met the Ghanaian national Victor Anane through an online dating site where she was lured to believe that he was a preacher who had the power to perform miracles.

The conman then convinced the senior manager she would get promoted at her workplace.

The victim was further made to believe that she would experience a “turnaround in her fortunes” should she fall in love with the suspect.

It is through their romantic relations that the lady discovered she was conned, when she visited the man’s residence in Transview estate in Athi River, and found witchcraft-related materials that he used to perform his rituals.

As at that time as their love story unfolded, the victim had already given her lover monies amounting to Sh9 million, some of which is believed to have been obtained from Tala-linked accounts.

“What was meant to be a romantic date turned ugly, as the woman demanded to know how the man of the cloth she had fallen in love with, possessed paraphernalia associated with dark powers,” DCI indicated in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned,” DCI added.

The detectives, on receiving the report, raided the suspect’s house where the paraphernalia related to witchcraft was recovered.

DCI stated that Sh76,000 in fake currency and other materials used in the printing of fake notes was also recovered from the suspect’s house.

The investigators further established that the suspect who masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love and affection online, with promises of making their lives better before fraudulently obtaining money from them.

The suspect is  in custody and shall be presented in court on charges obtaining money by false pretenses.

