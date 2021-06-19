COVID positivity rate rises to 11.8pc, 714 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Saturday rose to 11.8 per cent with 714 cases were reported within a period of 24 hours.

The counties of Kakamega, Kisii, Migori and Kisumu were among the hardest hit, recording 79, 78, 76 and 72 cases respectively.

The number of positive cases confirmed since March 2020 stood at 178,792.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities also rose to 3,447 after 10 deaths were filed, all having been recorded from facility audits dating back three months.

The total number of recoveries stood at 122,631 after 285 patients recovered.

The ministry said a total of 1,073 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities, while 5,174 patients were on home based care.