COVID positivity rate at 10.8pc, 796 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 10.8 per cent on Friday with 796 people testing positive for he diseases from 7,392 samples tested.

This raised the total number of confirmed cases since March, 2020 to 178,078.

Based on data released by the Ministry of Health, Nairobi registered 174 cases followed by Siaya (138), Kisumu (92) and Bomet (62).

The total recoveries stood at 122,346 while those who had succumbed to the disease since April 2020 stood at 3,437.

The ministry said a total of 1,097 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities, while 4,842 patients were on home care program.

The government on Thursday revised curfew hours to begin from 7pm to 4am in thirteen lake region counties declared virus-hotspots.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori accounted for 60 per cent of national virus caseload in two weeks, hence the reason to declare them hotspot zones.

He also announced a ban on all forms of gatherings and in-person meetings in the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

The ban will also apply to all forms of physical/congregational worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties for a period of 30 days.

Kagwe however said the ongoing nationwide curfew shall continue to be observed in the rest of the country, from 10 pm to 4am daily.