June 1, 2021 | Members of the public participate at the Maraka Day celebrations in Kisumu/PSCU

Capital Health

COVID cases in Kisumu surge days after hosting Madaraka Day celebrations

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Kisumu County on Thursday recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases accounting for 34 per cent of the total infections reported across the country.

Out of the 432 new cases that were reported by the Ministry of Health, Kisumu led with 145 cases followed by Nairobi with 52, Siaya (34), Mombasa (26) and Migori (21).

The surge coincided with recently held Madaraka Day celebrations which attracted huge crowds with disregard to social distancing.

“In Kisumu the 145 cases are from Kisumu Central (61), Kisumu East (35), Kisumu West (25), Nyakach (7), Nyando and Seme (6) cases each, and Muhoroni (5),” the health ministry stated.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 11.4 per cent while the number of  cases reported in the country since March 2020 stood at 171,658.

The country’s COVID-related fatalities increased to 3,223, 2 of which occured within 24 hours lapsing Thursday and 15 others picked from April records.

The total number of recoveries stood at 117,345 after 306 patients recovered from the disease.

The ministry said a total of 1,227 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,957 patients were on home-based care program.

