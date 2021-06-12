COVID-19 positivity Rate at 8.4 pc after 488 more test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.4 percent Friday after 488 more people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 5831.

Total confirmed positive cases rose to 174,733 out of the 1,858,443 cumulative tests conducted so far.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 16 late deaths reported over the months of April, May and June raising the fatality toll to 3,378.

A total of 969 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide while another 4,827 are under home based care.

The ministry also confirmed that 1,095,122 had been vaccinated against the virus countrywide by June 11 with plans to acquire more vaccines from Johnson and John as well as Pfizer to vaccinate 70 percent of the country’s adult population.

Kenya is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine.