Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya received a donation of 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Denmark on June 21, 2021.

Corona Virus

Come get your second jab, govt tells Kenyans on receiving COVID vaccines from Denmark

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – Kenya has received 360,000 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark, signalling a major boost in the inoculation exercise that started in February.

The vaccines which were given as a donation were received on Monday night by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

1,187,663 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated, 995,570 having received the first dose while 192,093 received the second.

With the new batch of vaccines, Mochache asked Kenyans who have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to visit various health centres across the country from Wednesday to get their second jab.

“From Wednesday when I am sure the vaccine will have reached most facilities in Kenya we would wish that people should get out and go for their second dose. This vaccine donation that we have received has got a life of about one month and so up to to the end of July the vaccines will be in good condition and can therefore be administered,” she said.

Mochache said that the vaccines could not have come at a better time revealing that Kenya’s COVID-19 stock had only 5, 000 vaccines remaining.

Kenya kicked off its inoculation exercise in March with 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was acquired through the covax facility.

“Had we not received this donation we would basically be having no vaccines in the next few weeks and so really with the vaccines we will be able to roll out the vaccine to the rest of the people who had received their first dose,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While stressing that the ongoing inoculation exercise is critical in the fight against the virus, Mochache asked Kenyans not to lower their guard noting that the threat of the virus is still imminent.

“I urge Kenyans that we should continue to adhere to the protocols. COVID-19 is still with us and is still causing severe sickness among our people and the virus has caused so many deaths in our country. The vaccination is just an intervention which we will fully realize its benefit when we have achieved the harder immunity which is 30 percent of our population,” she said.

By June 21, Kenya had recorded 179, 293 COVID-19 cases and 3, 461 deaths.

Kenya launched the second phase of the COVID-19 sensitization campaign Monday, in what officials said will run for a week.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the campaign aims to increase awareness of new developments relating to the COVID-19 disease.

“What it entails is basically vehicles moving around with stickers mounted on them reminding people the importance of obeying the containment measures and also the consequences of not doing so,” Oguna said.

Oguna said the campaign will be conducted in all the 47 counties, mainly urban areas that are highly populated.

Last week, the government heightened measures to slow the spread of the virus in the country particularly in thirteen counties of Nyanza and Western regions.

Kagwe said the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori accounted for 60 per cent of the national virus caseload in two weeks, hence the decision to declare them hotspot zones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He announced a ban on all forms of gatherings and in-person meetings in the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

The ban also applies to all forms of physical/congregational worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties for a period of 30 days.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants

Helsinki (AFP), Jun 22 – Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people wanting...

16 mins ago

Headlines

India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

Bangalore (India) (AFP), Jun 22 – An aviation firm has carried out the first tests in India of longer-range drone deliveries, as hopes grow...

21 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Communist Party of China turns 100 and still going strong

The defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). To understand China’s development and governance,...

30 mins ago

World

‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants

Helsinki, Finland, June 22 – Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people wanting to relocate,...

35 mins ago

Capital Health

Covid eases but US won’t join EU in opening borders

Washington (AFP), Jun 21 – As the Covid pandemic recedes dramatically in the West, Europe is opening its doors to Americans — but the...

55 mins ago

Biden Administration

US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue: Kim’s sister

Seoul (AFP), Jun 22 – The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that Washington had “wrong” expectations for dialogue...

1 hour ago

World

UN warns of worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’

Geneva (AFP), Jun 21 – The UN rights chief on Monday called for concerted action to recover from the worst global deterioration of rights...

11 hours ago

World

Ethiopia votes, despite conflict and crisis in the north

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 21 – Ethiopia voted Monday in an election billed as the most democratic yet in Africa’s second-most populous country, but...

13 hours ago