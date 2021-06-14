Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora who is also the Governor for Embu County.

County News

CoG warns total shut down of counties over delayed Treasury funds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Governors have warned that counties will be forced to shut down by June 24 should the National Treasury fail to disburse Sh102.6 billion owed to them.

 The Council of Governors decried poor financing of the counties by the National Treasury revealing that it has failed to disburse the funds to the devolved units two weeks before the end of financial year.

“Unfortunately if the National Treasury fails to release the required funds counties will not be able to offer basic services thereby forcing suspension or a total shut down by 24 June,” COG Chairman Martin Wambora said in a statement.

He urged Treasury to release the funds before June 18 to offer counties the remaining 8 days to meet the requirements by the Controller of Budget in accessing and spending the budget. 

“If the National Treasury releases the resources outstanding, counties will be able to clear most of the eligible pending bills, pay salaries on time and remit statutory deductions, ” Wambora said.

Counties had been given up to June 30 to clear all the pending bills amounting to Sh11.5 billion.

Governors further faulted the Ukur Yattani- led ministry for consistently financing the National Government at the expense of the devolved units whose services  benefit majority of Kenyans.

The worst affected county, COG noted, is Nairobi county which is yet to receive Sh 3.5 billion for the financial year 2019/20 and another Sh 2.6 billion and sh 1.4 billion for the months of January and February respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another Sh 14.4 billion is owed to 25 county governments for the month of March while cumulative Sh80.6 billion is owed to all the 47 county governments for the months of April, May and June.

Wambora said the continued delay in delivery of services erodes gains made in devolved governance and affects the economic growth of counties.

“It is imperative for Kenyans to understand that financing counties by the National Treasury is not a favor but a constitutional obligation. The taxpayer at the county is also entitled to timely delivery of services, ” COG added.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

A ‘new day’ in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 14 – Israel awoke Monday with Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett at the head of a precarious coalition government that faces stark...

7 mins ago

Politics

EU congratulates new Israeli premier Bennett

Brussels, Belgium, June 14 – EU Council President Charles Michel congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a message on Twitter Sunday, after...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

Geneva (AFP), Jun 14 – Wednesday’s Geneva summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in a plush...

3 hours ago

World

Junta trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to hear first testimony

Naypyidaw (Myanmar) (AFP), Jun 13 – The trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was expected to hear its first testimony Monday,...

4 hours ago

World

Nuclear arms decline stalls as nations modernise arsenals

Stockholm (AFP), Jun 13 – As nuclear nations commit to renewing and sometimes expanding their arsenals, a decline seen since the early 1990s seems...

5 hours ago

Africa

Algeria cancels France 24’s operating licence: state media

Algiers (AFP), Jun 13 – Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24, the communications ministry said Sunday, a day after parliamentary elections in the...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

China slams G7 ‘manipulation’ after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism

Beijing (AFP), Jun 14 – China on Monday accused the G7 of “political manipulation” after it criticised Beijing over its human rights record in...

6 hours ago

Africa

Human Trafficking: Over 100 Ugandan girls rescued in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – “From the moment my mum told me that I have to leave education for lack of school fees I...

7 hours ago