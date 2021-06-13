Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Protesters in Tunisia clashed with police in the Ettadhamen suburb of Tunis in January, 2021.

World

Clashes after Tunisia demo against police violence

Published

This was the latest of several nights of protests in the district following the death of a youth © AFP / FETHI BELAID

Tunis (AFP), Jun 12 – Youths clashed with officers again Saturday evening, hours after a demonstration in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, to protest police violence following the latest death of a man arrested by police.

In the working class district of Sidi Hassine, several dozen young people threw projectiles, including fireworks, at police near the station, an AFP reporter witnessed. Police responded with tear gas.

The district has been rocked by angry protests since Tuesday, when the man died after being arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs, according to local media.

His family has accused the police of having beaten him to death and the authorities have opened an investigation, but the interior ministry denied Thursday that he had died from ill treatment following his arrest.

Earlier Saturday, several dozen leftwing activists and residents of working-class districts demonstrated in front of the interior ministry in protest at the death.

Among them were the mothers of three youths who have died over the past three years after having been arrested. They say they are campaigning to get justice for their children.

At the beginning of the demonstration, protesters also threw chairs at police on the avenue Bourguiba, in the city centre, and police arrested several people.

The authorities are also investigating a separate incident, which came to light after a video of what seems to be officers in civilian clothes beating a naked minor came to light.

This incident also took place in the Sidi Hassine district.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ten years since a revolution that overthrew the police state of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia’s security forces have yet to see meaningful reform.

Officers very rarely face prosecution for alleged abuses.

Tunisia’s independent High Human Rights Commission said Thursday that incidents such as those in Sidi Hassine risked undermining “confidence in the state and its institutions”.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

G7 to agree climate, conservation targets as summit ends

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 13 – G7 leaders on Sunday will back new conservation and emission targets to curb climate change, and...

8 mins ago

World

Israel parliament poised to vote on anti-Netanyahu govt

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 13 – Israeli lawmakers are to vote Sunday on a “change” coalition government of bitter ideological rivals united by their determination...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

New study shows toxic pesticides in Sukuma, tomatoes and maize in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – A recent study has shown that maize, sukuma wiki, and tomatoes grown in Kenya have been grown using Highly...

20 mins ago

World

Algerians shun parliamentary election under protest boycott

Algiers (AFP), Jun 12 – Algeria voted Saturday in a parliamentary election boycotted by the long-running Hirak protest movement and marked by a high...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Raila to Uhuru: Tell us why you rejected 6 judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has challenged the Executive to make public its concerns and evidence that...

14 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto blasts Raila for gagging the church over BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at ODM party leader Raila Odinga for criticizing church leaders who oppose...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 5 mln mark: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, June 12 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,011,502 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

18 more dead from COVID as positivity rate reported at 7.2pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Kenya recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising fatalities to 3,396. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 957 patients were...

18 hours ago