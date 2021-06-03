Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The CJ said she is ready to donate some of her powers within the Judiciary ranks without favour to make things work from the grassroots/Judiciary Media Service

Headlines

CJ Koome pledges bottom-up approach to fix challenges in courts

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has reaffirmed her commitment to firm up the foundation built by her predecessors who worked under the Constitution (2010) through a bottom-up approach.

Koome, speaking during a tour of the Kisumu Law Courts on Wednesday, said Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga brought about transformation in Judiciary, a path the Chief Justice said she would not deviate from.

“My vision is not any different from what was developed by the former Chief Justices, Dr Willy Mutunga, who came up with the judiciary transformation framework,” she said.

“Mine is a little different because it is a bottom up approach,” she said.

The CJ said she is ready to donate some of her powers within the Judiciary ranks without favour to make things work from the grassroots.

“I am the Chief Justice but I share the power of the Chief Justice horizontally, vertically, with all the parties, with all the people given the power to administer justice,” she said.

Koome said the framework laid the foundation for the reforms being witnessed in the judiciary, adding the delivery of justice to Kenyans will remain her key focus.

Reflecting on her immediate predecessor, Koome said Chief Justice  Maraga sustained the judiciary transformation framework that focused on the delivery of justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lady Justice Koome said the duo laid a strong foundation on which she will build further to make Judiciary a better place.

Addressing staff and children at the Kisumu childrens’ remand home, Koome said she will only inject what she termed as a bottom up approach to ensure delivery of justice to Kenyans is achieved.

In an apparent reference to criticism directed at the Judiciary, Koome said justice is a chain link and as such everyone must play their part without shifting the blame to another.

“Justice is a chain link, everybody is holding a apart of that chain and whoever drops it we all drop it, so we are not in the business of blaming anybody,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Respect our ‘hustle’, Sex Workers say on their International Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Caroline (not her real name) has been a sex worker in central Nairobi for 20 years. At 36, Caroline...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Humphrey Kariuki tax case deferred as co-accused seeks medical leave  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – A tax case against businessman Humphrey Kariuki was adjourned on Wednesday after a co-accused person expressed concern over his...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

142 COVID-19 cases reported, positivity rate at 5.4 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 142 new COVID-19 cases after 2,650 samples were tested, marking a 5.4...

15 hours ago

BBI

Appellate court allows IEBC to exercise mandate except on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – The Court of Appeal Wednesday issued a ruling allowing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to continue discharging...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO validates China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

GENEVA, Switzerland June 2 – The World Health Organization (WHO) validated on Tuesday the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Acting Health DG Amoth elected WHO Executive Board Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health Acting Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected World Health Organization Executive Board Chairperson...

19 hours ago

County News

Snake untangles from an eagle, bites a man inside a car in Kitui

KITUI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Medics in Kitui are investigating an incident where a man was reportedly bitten by a cobra in his car...

19 hours ago

Africa

Mandela’s tailor on mission to boost African fashion

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 2 – Ivorian-Burkinabe tailor Pathe’O can look back on a 50-year career that has seen him rise from self-taught improviser to...

21 hours ago