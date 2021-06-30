City Hall on the spot over Sh275mn payment for air

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into fraudulent payment of Sh275 million by the Nairobi County Government, for the supply of goods that were never delivered.
The food and non-food items were to be supplied to 127,500 households in Nairobi’s informal settlements, as part of measures to cushion them from the challenging economic situation brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission on Wednesday questioned the County Finance Chief Officer Halakano Waqo.
“The commission is undertaking investigations into allegation of irregular award of tenders by Nairobi City County Government for the Supply and Delivery of Food and non-Food items for disaster emergencies to mitigate effects of COVID 19 pandemic,” stated the Commission’s Deputy Director Forensic Investigation John Lolkoloi.
The investigations follow a letter by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok to the anti-graft Commission claiming that the payment of the goods was illegal.
He alleged that some of the companies involved in the deal are owned by some members of the county assembly and staff.
Payment vouchers indicated that the companies supplied food and non-food items including, rice, flour, maize, sugar, water, bread, blankets and mattresses.
Imwatok’s letter highlighted companies that were paid the monies among them Tsuma Trading Company Limited (sh 82.6 million), Flexilease Limited (sh 89 million), Msafiri Feeds Limited (sh 39 million) Throughout General Supplies Limited (sh 17.7 million) Asmara Ventures Limited (sh 27 million), Capital Waste Management Limited (sh 10 million) and Daasanach Construction Limited (sh 9 million).