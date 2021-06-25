Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mali's army has been struggling in the face of a jihadist revolt that has spread from the arid north to its centre, an ethnically mixed and volatile region

Africa

Car bomb wounds 15 UN peacekeepers in north Mali

Published

BamakoMali, June 25 – A car bomb in northern Mali has wounded 15 UN peacekeepers, the United Nations said on Friday, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state. 

The UN said on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint, in the lawless north of the country. It didn’t provide further details.

However, a member of the German parliament’s defence committee, who requested anonymity, told AFP that all the wounded were German. Twelve were seriously injured, the MP said.

About 13,000 troops from several nations are deployed in the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission across the vast semi-arid country.

Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012 and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed the centre of the country and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

A security official, who declined to be identified, told AFP that the forward operating base attacked on Friday was only set up the previous day, after a land mine damaged a UN vehicle in the area.

The peacekeepers set up the temporary base in order to remove the damaged vehicle, the security official said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, six French soldiers and four civilians were wounded when a car bomb detonated near a French armoured car in central Mali.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

China blasts US over trade restrictions on Xinjiang firms

Beijing (AFP), Jun 24 – China on Friday hit out at a “bandit-like” US government after Washington banned imports of solar panel materials from...

3 mins ago

Biden Administration

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal

Paris (AFP), Jun 25 – The United States and France on Friday warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear...

22 mins ago

Headlines

Sossion quits after 8 years at the helm of KNUT

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has resigned from his position as Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of...

2 hours ago

Africa

Safari Rally’s return triggers excitement in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, June 25 – Silent for 19 years, the Safari Rally returned to Kenya on Thursday with thousands of fans gathering in Nairobi for...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Why people join the Chinese Communist Party

Beijing (AFP), Jun 25 – The Chinese Communist Party boasts 92 million members from all walks of life, drawn by ideology, ambition, and the...

5 hours ago

County News

2 chiefs, 3 assistants arrested after erecting unauthorized roadblocks

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Two chiefs and three assistant chiefs were arrested in Kajulu Mamboleo on Wednesday for erecting illegal roadblocks to enforce...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

China gravely concerned over human rights violations against migrants by some western nations: diplomat

GENEVA, June 24 (Xinhua) — In a latest move to uncover human rights problems of some western countries, China has said that it is...

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

US former police officer to be sentenced for George Floyd murder

Minneapolis (AFP), Jun 24 – Former policeman Derek Chauvin could be ordered behind bars for 30 years on Friday when he is sentenced for...

7 hours ago