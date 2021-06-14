Connect with us

Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi.

Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Businessman Dr.Chris Kirubi is dead.

Dr. Kirubi has been battling cancer since 2016.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Christopher J. Kirubi who passed away today at 1 pm at his home after a long battle with cancer fought with fortitude, grace and courage,” his family said in a statement, “he was surrounded by his family.”
Developing story…

