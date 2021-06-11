Busia registers COVID spike with 15pc of cumulative cases reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Busia County on Friday joined counties with surging COVID infections, accounting for 15 per cent of the cases reported nationwide.

In the past one week Busia has been among counties leading with COVID infections, alongside Nairobi, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya.

Out of the 488 people who tested positive for the disease 90 were from Nairobi. Busia reported 72, Siaya (71), Kisumu (35) and Kericho (33).

The country’s positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent, with total cases confirmed since March 2020 standing at 174,773.

A statement from the Ministry of Health also reported the number of total recoveries at 119,589 after 343 patients recovered from the disease.

Commulaive fatalities reported since April 2020 stood at 3,378 after 16 more virus-linked deaths were filed from facility records in on diverse dates in April, May and June.

The Ministry said a total of 969 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities, while 4,827 other patients were reported to be on home based care.