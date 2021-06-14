Connect with us

Boy kills his father over chicken in Kericho

Published

NAIROBI, Jun 14 – Detectives from Kericho county are looking for an 18-year-old boy suspected of killing his father in cold blood after on suspicion of selling his chicken.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, an argument ensued between the two after the son confronted his father who initially threatened to shoot him with an arrow forcing him to flee.

“The 18-year-old had confronted his 50-year-old father Wilson Kipsoi, over the whereabouts of six of his chicken, that he suspected his father had sold. Angered by the confrontation, Kipsoi threatened to shoot his son with arrows, forcing the form four student at Kapcheplanga day Secondary school, to flee & seek refuge at a neighbour’s house,” DCI said.

A day later, the son returned home armed with a  club.

“He descended on him and assaulted him repeatedly using the crude weapon, while demanding compensation for his missing chicken,” the agency added.

The suspect fled, leaving his father unconscious, he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

“The suspect is still at large and detectives are hunting him down, ” DCI noted.

