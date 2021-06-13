Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) greets US President Joe Biden (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London. US president Biden has congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett

Biden Administration

Biden congratulates incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett

Published

Washington (AFP), Jun 13 – US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet,” Biden said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations. Israel has no better friend than the United States.

Biden added that he was “fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region.”

Bennett, a right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, will take over at the helm of the eight-party bloc, united only by their shared disdain for the hawkish right-wing leader known as Bibi.

In a Knesset speech before the vote, the 49-year-old Bennett promised the new government, a coalition of ideologically divergent parties, “represents all of Israel.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 13 – G7 leaders on Sunday vowed to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to...

32 mins ago

World

Israel’s Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 13 – A motley alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ousted Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, and formed a...

42 mins ago

World

Gas blast in China kills 12, rescue operation ongoing: officials

Beijing (AFP), Jun 13 – At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured when a gas line exploded in a residential...

2 hours ago

World

Spain’s Podemos elects Belarra as new chief

Madrid (AFP), Jun 13 – Podemos, the junior member of Spain’s ruling coalition, on Sunday formally appointed Ione Belarra as its new leader, putting...

2 hours ago

World

Erdogan says US can count on Turkey after Afghanistan troop pullout

Istanbul (AFP), Jun 13 – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would be the “only reliable” country left to stabilise Afghanistan after...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

14 more COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases in Kenya with 5.7pc positivity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths  Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 3,410. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

3 hours ago

World

Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Yangon (AFP), Jun 13 – Anti-junta protesters flooded Myanmar’s social media with pictures of themselves wearing black on Sunday in a show of solidarity...

4 hours ago

County News

6 killed in Isiolo as herders clash

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Security has been beefed up in Isiolo County after 6 people were killed in a confrontation between Turkana and...

7 hours ago