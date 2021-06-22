Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033

business

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

Published

Frankfurt (AFP), Jun 22 – German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally-friendly electric cars.

“Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age,” CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement.

Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while “gradually phasing out” production of internal combustion engines until 2033.

However, strong demand in China could see Audi’s local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.

Carmakers everywhere are pouring huge sums into the shift towards battery-powered vehicles as they tout green credentials in a world growing more concerned about climate change.

In Europe, the transition has been sped up in part because of tougher EU pollution regulations and the “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal uncovered at Audi parent Volkswagen in 2015.

Duesmann said Audi is this year already launching more new electric models than diesel or petrol models.

By 2025, the four-ring brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Duesmann also said Audi would keep working to improve its internal combustion engines until the end to ensure greater efficiency.

“Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built,” he said.

Audi parent company Volkswagen announced an e-offensive earlier this year, saying it would spend 46 billion euros ($54 billion) over the next five years to dominate the global electric car market.

The 12-brand group has vowed to set up six battery factories in Europe by the end of the decade as part of the push, hoping to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers of the key component in electric cars.

Electric car pioneer Tesla meanwhile is building a “gigafactory” near Berlin that aims to produce around 500,000 vehicles a year initially.

Audi’s announcement comes as carmakers around the globe are vowing to go all-electric over the coming years.

BAIC, one of China’s largest state-owned automakers, has said it will phase out sales of petrol vehicles by 2025, as has Britain’s Jaguar.

Sweden’s Volvo plans to sell only electric models from 2030, followed by US giant General Motors from 2035.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2039, with German rival Volkswagen targeting the year 2040.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

After Biden, Blinken back to Europe to shore up Western unity

Washington (AFP), Jun 22 – Days after Joe Biden’s first presidential trip abroad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe Tuesday...

21 mins ago

World

Counting under way in ‘historic’ Ethiopia election

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 22 – Vote counting was under way Tuesday following elections in Ethiopia that went ahead without polling in the war-torn...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Lake region governors now want to import COVID vaccines directly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – Governors from the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) now want the national government to allow them to import COVID-19...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Germany donates 18 motorcycles to Kenya’s anti-terror unit ATPU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) has received 18 motorcycles donated by the Federal Republic of Germany to the Directorate of...

6 hours ago

County News

IG assures of tight security during Safari rally in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- A multi-agency team of National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS),  National Youth Service (NYS) and safety marshals has...

6 hours ago

World

China came to Africa with clean hands

By Ogoti Bokombe In recent times, there has been a spate of regrets, half-apologies and revelations of the ‘truth’ by some European countries for...

7 hours ago

Biden Administration

China opposes UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang: Chinese spokesperson

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 22 – The remarks made by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights on Hong Kong and Xinjiang related...

7 hours ago

Headlines

U.S. announces sharing plan for 55 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Xinhua) — The White House on Monday introduced plans to share 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the...

10 hours ago