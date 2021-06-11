Appellate Court President Musinga Vows Servant Leadership While Assuming Office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Justice Daniel Musinga was Friday sworn in as the President of the Court of Appeal in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Musinga, who was elected on May 24 by judges of the Appeal Court took over from Justice William Ouko, who was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court.

The President of the Court of Appeal is responsible for the administration of the Court of Appeal.

Speaking after assuming office as the appellate court president, Justice Musinga vowed to practice servant leadership that will enable the court to deliver its mandates in challenging times without compromising the judicial values and principles.

He said his court will also create a favorable environment that will ensure access to justice for all Kenyans.

“My administration will adopt an open-door policy, we will listen to ideas that will assist in promoting effective service delivery p, we will consult with the leadership of the judiciary and share our plans and priorities,” he remarked.

Justice Musinga also lauded judicial staff including the judges who did commendable work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic despite staff inadequacy at the courts.

“I must commend the judges for their exemplary commitment and hard work despite the heavy workload before the appointment of more judges, the registrar has been exemplary in supporting judges in their role of administering justice,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The immediate former president, Ouko, wished Musinga all the best even as he praised him for his distinguished experience which he said is adequate for the achievements of the mandates in the appellate court.

“I am proud to be handing over to Musinga who I have known for almost 30 years, a distinguished jurist a fearless defender of the constitution, and a thoroughly organized and meticulous judge, I have no doubt that aspirations of the court will be achieved under his leadership, “ Ouko said.

Director Of Public Prosecutor Noordin Haji, who was also in attendance urged incoming President of the court of appeal Daniel Musinga to uphold peace, order, and good governance while leading the appellate court

Haji said all allegations aimed at sabotaging the Judiciary should be handled with caution even as he fronted for negotiations to end the stalemate between the Executive and Judiciary.

“Let us try to find diplomatic means and backroom negotiations that can solve the problems that we are facing, each and every one of us has a right to criticize each other, including the executive. But we must do it constructively in order to find solutions to our problems and ensure we strengthen the governance of this country,” Haji noted.

Attorney General, Paul Kihara on his part, urged Musinga to be courageous and civil in the performance of his duties as the president of the court of appeal.

He also asked Musinga to be just, impartial, and kind to all Kenyans even as he assured him of utmost support.

Judges of the court of appeal include Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Waranja Karanja, Hannah Okwengu, Agnes Murgor, Fatuma Sichale, Mumbi Ngugi, Jessie Lesiit, Jamila Mohammed,Paul Nyamweya and Hellen Omondi.

Others are Justices Mohammed Warsame, Milton Asike Makhandia, Patrick Kiage, Gatimbu Kairu, Kathurima M’Inoti, Sankale oleKantai, Msagha Mbogholi, Francis Tuiyott and Imaan Laibuta.