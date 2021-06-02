Connect with us

Capital News
Acting Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth/FILE

Capital Health

Acting Health DG Amoth elected WHO Executive Board Chairperson

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health Acting Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected World Health Organization Executive Board Chairperson in Geneva.

His nomination was announced on Wednesday by India’s Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the 149th session of the World Health Organization Executive Board.

Dr Vardhan previously held the position and has since completed his tenure.

“Following the principle of rotation among Geographical WHO regions, the chair of the board should be chosen from among delegates of members of the African region. Dr. Patrick Amoth has nominated for the office of Chair of the Board,” announced Dr. Vardhan.

The board is charged with determining the budget programs and activities of the World Health Assembly and is composed of 34 persons who are technically qualified in the field of health, each designated by a Member State that has been elected to serve by the World Health Assembly.

In May 2020, Amoth was elected to serve as the Vice President of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

Dr Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from the University of Nairobi.

He previously served as chief medical specialist (obstetrics/gynaecology) and Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi.

