4-year-old girl kidnapped from Murang’a found in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7- Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued a 4-year-old child who had been abducted in Murang’a.

Detectives said they rescued baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi who is said to have been kidnapped by a houseboy who worked for his grandparents in Naivasha.

“Today’s rescue followed a meticulous mission, executed by detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, augmented by their Special Service Unit counterparts,” DCI stated.

Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who went missing on June 2nd in Murang’a, has this afternoon been rescued by DCI detectives. Baby Liam who is believed to have been kidnapped by his grandparents’ houseboy, was found at a house in Naivasha, following days of his painstaking search. pic.twitter.com/uIBPSLhNgM — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 7, 2021

The key suspect Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina was later arrested during a dramatic chase with detectives in Naivasha town.

Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina, the suspect behind baby Liam’s kidnapping has finally been arrested. The suspect has been arrested a few minutes ago, following a dramatic chase in the streets of Naivasha town witnessed by members of the public. pic.twitter.com/APdWoNSik1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 7, 2021

Cases of child kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

Two weeks ago, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped in Kitengela by people who demanded ransom from her mother but they later killed her.

Two of the kidnappers were later arrested and arraigned in court.