Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who went missing on June 2nd in Murang’a, was rescued by DCI detectives on June 6, 2021. Baby Liam who is believed to have been kidnapped by his grandparents’ houseboy, was found at a house in Naivasha, following days of his painstaking search.

Headlines

4-year-old boy kidnapped from Murang’a found in Naivasha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7- Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued a 4-year-old child who had been abducted in Murang’a.

Detectives said they rescued baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi who is said to have been kidnapped by a houseboy who worked for his grandparents in Naivasha.

“Today’s rescue followed a meticulous mission, executed by detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, augmented by their Special Service Unit counterparts,” DCI stated.

The key suspect Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina was later arrested during a dramatic chase with detectives in Naivasha town.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cases of child kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

Two weeks ago, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped in Kitengela by people who demanded ransom from her mother but they later killed her.

Two of the kidnappers were later arrested and arraigned in court.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News