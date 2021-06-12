36 shortlisted for IEBC Commissioners posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has shortlisted 36 candidates who will now battle it out for the four vacant positions of commissioners at the electoral body.

The panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli shortlisted the 36 from a pool of 629 applicants for the positions that were occasioned by the resignation of four commissioners.

Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina resigned after the 2017 General Election.

“Members of the public are invited to avail, in writing, by memoranda, any information of interest with respect to the suitability of any of the shortlisted applicants to serve as Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission by June 25 2021,” Muli said.

Muli noted that the panel may interview any member of the public who submits a memorandum on any of the shortlisted applicants.

The 36 candidates were required to undergo a psychometric test which will be overseen by the panel on June 30, 2021 before the commencement of their interviews on July 7 to July 22.

The psychometric test and oral interviews will be conducted in public at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

“For the psychometric test, the shortlisted applicants are required to bring with them their original national identity card or passport,” Muli said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Human rights defenders, former members of the constitutional commissions and university dons are among those shortlisted for interviews.

Those shortlisted include former national police service commissioner Abdalla Mohamed (Nairobi), former judges and magistrates vetting board vice-chairperson Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya) and former KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori (Meru).

Former KNCHR chairperson Florence Simbiri-Jaoko (Nairobi), Koki Muli and former NCIC commissioner Joseph Gitile Naituli (Meru) are also on the shortlist.

Others are Abdirizak Arae Nunow (Garissa), Anne Mwikali Kiusya (Machakos), Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a (Muranga), Catherine Muchiru Kamindo (Nyeri), Cecilia Ngoyoni (Marsabit), Con Omore Osendo (Kisumu),Dinah Jeruto Kipkebut (Nakuru), and Felix Useru Nyauchi (Homa Bay).

Others are Francis Wanderi (Nyeri), Harriette Igonanga Chiggai (Kakamega), Irene Cherop Masit (Elegeyo Marakwet), Irene Keino (Uasin Gishu) and Joseph Kang’ethe Ng’ang’a (Kiambu).

Also shortlisted for interviews are Juliana Whonge Cherera (Mombasa), Julius Kiplagat Rotich (Nandi), Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya (Homa Bay), Justus Maithya Munyithya (Kitui), Koli Muli Grognon (Kitui), Lucy Jebet Chelimo (Baringo) and Maurice Amutabi (Vihiga).

Others are Michael Napoo Ilukwol Lokuruka (Turkana), Murshid Abdalla Mohammed (Mombasa), Naisiae Poloshe Tobiko (Kajiado), Richard Okoth Oduor (Siaya), Rose Mumbua Musyoka (Makueni) and Roseline Doreen Adhiambo Odhiambo Odede (Siaya).

Saeed Khamees Saeed (Mombasa), Salim Ndemo (Kisii), Sellestine Anna Mbii-Kiuluku (Makueni), Simeon Pkiyach Pkatey Muket (West Pokot), Tomothy Tipila Ole Naeku (Narok) and Zippy Nzisa Musyimi also made it to the list.

Muli assured that the interviewing process will be above board and cautioned the candidates against trying to influence the process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Any attempt by an applicant to canvass or otherwise influence the selection process will automatically disqualify the applicant from the process,” she said.