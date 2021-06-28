31 silent MPs unmasked in new report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-A new report released by a parliamentary monitoring organization Mzalendo Trust has revealed that 31 Members of Parliament did not make any contribution during the plenary session last year.

This marks an increase compared to 21 members in 2019, while in the Senate, the number of silent members rose marginally by two, to three, compared to one in 2019.

The silent Members in the National Assembly include Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Jane Njiru (Embu), Anab Gure (Garissa), Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Rose Mumo (Makueni), Amina Gedow (Mandera), Asha Mohammed (Mombasa), Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot), Janet Teyiaa (Kajiado), Ernest Kivai (Vihiga), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East), Imran Okoth (Kibra), George Kariuki (Ndia), Joshua Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Lokiru Ali Mohamed (Turkana East), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Bady Twalib (Jomvu), George Aladwa (Makadara), Abdi Shurie (Mbalambala), Maalim Kulow (Banissa), Patrick Ntwiga (Chuka/Igambang’ombe), Said Haribae (Galole), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Maina Kamanda (Nominated). Eight of these did not also make contributions in 2019.

Those who failed to register in the Senate Hansard are Gideon Moi (Baringo), Victor Prengei (Nominated) and Phillip Mpaayei (Kajiado).

The report shows that the drop is also evident from the average number of speech counts by top performers.

In the National Assembly, the count, which stood at 227 in 2019, dropped significantly to 176 in 2020. In the Senate, it fell from 338 to 313 during the same period.

The report attributed the disrupted performance to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected normal sittings including initial suspension and reduced physical attendance.

“These challenges, including in performance are not unique to Kenya but are consistent with the challenges that faced legislatures across the globe as they sought to adjust their sittings, operations and resources to respond to the pandemic,” said Caroline Gaita, the Executive Director of Mzalendo Trust.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the report, top 20 active Members in the National Assembly include Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), Millie Odhiambo Mabona (Suba North), David Sankok (Nominated), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Sabina Chege (Murang’a). Both Millie Odhiambo and David ole Sankok have demonstrated consistency, having also made it to the top in 2019.

In the Senate, Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Samson Cherarkey (Nandi), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Farhiya Ali Haji (Nominated) and Getrude Musuruve (Nominated) made it to the top.