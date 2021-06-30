Connect with us

Kenya received a donation of 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Denmark on June 21, 2021.

30 COVID deaths in Kenya as 622 new cases posted

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – 30 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Wednesday raising fatalities from the disease in the country to 3,514.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 29 of the deaths were reported late by health facilities, with only one recorded Tuesday.
622 new infections were also recorded, raising total cases so far to 180,498.
Kagwe said the new cases were confirmed from 6,236 samples tested on Tuesday.
 By June 23 Kenya had carried out 1,920,018 COVID tests.
 The country’s recovery toll rose to 123,363 after 313 more patients were cleared including 107 who were discharged from various health facilities.

Kenya has received 360,000 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark, signaling a major boost in the inoculation exercise that started in February.

The vaccines which were given as a donation were received on Monday night by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

1,190,889 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated, 996,414 having received the first dose while 194,475 received the second dose.

With the new batch of vaccines, Mochache asked Kenyans who have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to visit various health centres across the country from Wednesday to get their second jab.

“From Wednesday when I am sure the vaccine will have reached most facilities in Kenya we would wish that people should get out and go for their second dose. This vaccine donation that we have received has got a life of about one month and so up to to the end of July the vaccines will be in good condition and can therefore be administered,” she said.

Mochache said that the vaccines could not have come at a better time revealing that Kenya’s COVID-19 stock had only 5, 000 vaccines remaining.

Kenya kicked off its inoculation exercise in March with 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was acquired through the covax facility.

