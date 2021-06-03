3-judge bench to issue verdict on Sonko’s City Hall ouster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24- The High Court is on Thursday expected to rule on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s ouster from City Hall.

A three Judge Bench compromising of Justices Said Chitembwe, Weldon Korir and Wilfrida Okwany will give a judgment on Sonko’s fate

Human rights Activist Okiya Omtatah went to court to protest Sonko’s impeachment saying it was unfair and politically instigated.

Sonko was impeached in December 2020 after majority of Senators voted to uphold charges raised against him presented by the Nairobi County Assembly.

Majority of the Senators voted overwhelmingly in favour of all the four charges brought against Sonko which include Gross Violation of the Constitution, Abuse of Office, Misconduct and Crimes against National Law, effectively ending Sonko’s reign after staying in office for three years.

The charges were supported by 27 Senators against 16.

Two Senators including Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja abstained.