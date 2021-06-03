Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

business

3.8 million Kenyans have filed returns ahead of June 30 deadline

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – 3.8 million Kenyans have filed their annual returns ahead of the June 30 deadline, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said Wednesday.

A statement from KRA said the filing translates to an increase of over 20 percent compared to the 3.1 million who had filed their returns by the same period the last year.

KRA’s Marketing and Communications Deputy Commissioner Grace Wandera attributed the increase in the number of returns filed to the current stability of the iTax system, adding that more taxpayers are expected to file their returns before June 30.

”The iTax system is currently very efficient, enabling taxpayers to file their returns 24 hours a day, without hitches,” Ms. Wandera said, “We have also extended our Service Centres and Contact Centre opening hours to serve the increasing footfall. In the month of June alone, we have served over 230, 000 customers, registering 71 per cent growth of customers seeking services at the Huduma Centres and Service Centres compared to last year.”

She added that approximately 20,000 customers were being served through calls, emails, social media, chats, KRA service centres and Huduma centres.

KRA expects over 5 million taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns by the deadline day.

The Authority is promoting the use of digital channels including the KRA M-Service App in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which has occasioned minimal visits to public places as a safety measure.

KRA has also put in place the necessary measures to support taxpayers who may need assistance during the filing season virtually.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All annual income tax returns for both, resident and non-resident individuals, companies, and partnerships for the period from 1st January to 31st December 2020 should be submitted online on the iTax platform on or before 30 June 2021.

The iTax portal can be accessed at https://itax.kra.go.ke

Taxpayers are advised to seek KRA’s support through the contact centre by calling 0711-099-999 or 020 4 999 999.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

30 COVID deaths in Kenya as 622 new cases posted

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – 30 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Wednesday raising fatalities from the disease in the country to 3,514....

27 mins ago

business

Governors happy with release of Sh43.5bn, but want more

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Governors have welcomed the release of Sh43.5 billion to county governments by the National Treasury, saying it will help...

36 mins ago

Africa

Dozens hit in Ethiopia market airstrike Tuesday

Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jun 23 – Dozens of people were wounded or killed in an airstrike on a market in the town of Togoga...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health sciences announces Sept Intake.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonnel College of Health Science has announced its September intake. Interested candidates are required to...

5 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC rules out creation of 70 new constituencies ahead of elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has ruled out the possibility of creating 70 new constituencies – as...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Measles-Rubella vaccination starts Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – The government has set aside Sh800 million for the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign that kicks off Friday for ten...

6 hours ago

Politics

Motorists urged to avoid Thika Road, Uhuru Highway from Thursday for Safari rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Police have advised motorists to avoid Uhuru Highway and Thika Road Thursday from 8.00am to 12.00pm to pave way...

6 hours ago

Headlines

After Covid, could the next big killer be heatwaves?

Paris (AFP), Jun 23 – Searing, unrelenting heat scorches large swathes of the Earth, killing millions who have no means to escape. Shade is...

8 hours ago