3.8 million Kenyans have filed returns ahead of June 30 deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – 3.8 million Kenyans have filed their annual returns ahead of the June 30 deadline, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said Wednesday.

A statement from KRA said the filing translates to an increase of over 20 percent compared to the 3.1 million who had filed their returns by the same period the last year.

KRA’s Marketing and Communications Deputy Commissioner Grace Wandera attributed the increase in the number of returns filed to the current stability of the iTax system, adding that more taxpayers are expected to file their returns before June 30.

”The iTax system is currently very efficient, enabling taxpayers to file their returns 24 hours a day, without hitches,” Ms. Wandera said, “We have also extended our Service Centres and Contact Centre opening hours to serve the increasing footfall. In the month of June alone, we have served over 230, 000 customers, registering 71 per cent growth of customers seeking services at the Huduma Centres and Service Centres compared to last year.”

She added that approximately 20,000 customers were being served through calls, emails, social media, chats, KRA service centres and Huduma centres.

KRA expects over 5 million taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns by the deadline day.

The Authority is promoting the use of digital channels including the KRA M-Service App in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which has occasioned minimal visits to public places as a safety measure.

KRA has also put in place the necessary measures to support taxpayers who may need assistance during the filing season virtually.

All annual income tax returns for both, resident and non-resident individuals, companies, and partnerships for the period from 1st January to 31st December 2020 should be submitted online on the iTax platform on or before 30 June 2021.

The iTax portal can be accessed at https://itax.kra.go.ke

Taxpayers are advised to seek KRA’s support through the contact centre by calling 0711-099-999 or 020 4 999 999.