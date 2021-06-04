2,541 people vaccinated with second COVID jab in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- 2,541 people have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while a total of 974,000 have been vaccinated with the first jab countrywide.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of those vaccinated with the second jab, 2,150 were health workers, 95 security officers, 45 teachers, 35 persons aged 58 years and above as well as 216 others.

He said that 284 people had also tested positive from a sample size of 4, 540 raising the total caseload to 171,942.

17 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Friday raising fatalities in the country to 3,240.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 6.3 percent.

124 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus among them 97 from various health facilities across the country and 27 from home-based care, bringing total recoveries to 117,469.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the Astrazeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.