Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya had vaccinated more than 900,000 people by June 2021./FILE/AFP

Kenya

2,541 people vaccinated with second COVID jab in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- 2,541 people have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while a total of 974,000 have been vaccinated with the first jab countrywide.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of those vaccinated with the second jab, 2,150 were health workers, 95 security officers, 45 teachers, 35 persons aged 58 years and above as well as 216 others.

He said that 284 people had also tested positive from a sample size of 4, 540 raising the total caseload to 171,942.

17 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Friday raising fatalities in the country to 3,240.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 6.3 percent.

124 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus among them 97 from various health facilities across the country and 27 from home-based care, bringing total recoveries to 117,469.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the Astrazeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

New stand-off as CJ tells Uhuru to appoint remaining judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – A new stand-off between the Judiciary and the Executive has emerged after Chief Justice Martha Koome urged President Uhuru...

2 hours ago

Headlines

I have intelligence on the 6 judges-Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to omit six judges from the list of nominees presented to him....

2 hours ago

Kenya

New Judges sworn in amid uproar from LSK, activists

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – 34 new Judges appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta took the oath of office Friday, despite uproar by the Law...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Activists in court to block swearing in of judges, fault Uhuru for cherry-picking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6- Lobby group, Katiba Institute has filed a petition at the High Court contesting the appointment of 34 Judges and the...

9 hours ago

Headlines

No! Mr President, you can’t cherry-pick judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to reject 6 Judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment to...

11 hours ago

Kenya

The Big Shoes left by Charles Owino as Police Spokesman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Charles Owino, the man who spoke for the National Police Service (NPS) with a sense of pride and confidence...

11 hours ago

County News

Senate approves bid to confer Nakuru city status

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – 38 Senators have approved a motion in support of promoting the fast-growing Nakuru town to a city. Only 2...

1 day ago

Capital Health

COVID cases in Kisumu surge days after hosting Madaraka Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Kisumu County on Thursday recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases accounting for 34 per cent of the total infections...

1 day ago