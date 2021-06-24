24 more deaths in Kenya as 383 cases recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5- The Ministry of Health has reported 24 new coronavirus deaths all from May and April facility record audits raising Kenya’s COVID-19 fatalities to 3,264.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,184 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 101 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by June 5, 2021.

Kagwe 383 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday from a sample size of 3, 930 raising the total caseload in the country to 172, 325.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 9.7 percent.

975, 265 people had been vaccinated with their first COVID-19 jab by June 5 while 6,622 had received their second dose.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.