2 chiefs, 3 assistants arrested after erecting unauthorized roadblocks

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Two chiefs and three assistant chiefs were arrested in Kajulu Mamboleo on Wednesday for erecting illegal roadblocks to enforce a 7pm to 4am curfew imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The administrators were in the accompany of vigilante groups who were armed with crude weapons and were allegedly extorting money from the public.

Boda boda riders who had complained of the harassment from the administrators said they were forced to pay bribes to pass.

Nyanza Regional Police Commissioner Karanja Muiruri laid a trap for the administrators around 9 pm.

The police boss stopped at the road block in a civilian number plate vehicle where the administrators unknowingly harassed him.

He then identified himself to the administrators and called for back up from junior police officers who managed to arrest the five administrators as the youths who were with them escaped into darkness.

Karanja said it is the preserve of the police to mount roadblocks and in case of multi agency team then administrators must be accompanied by police officers and not vigilante groups.

The five were locked up at Kondele Police Station and released on a free bond.

They were set to appear before the Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika and County Commissioner Josephine Ouko on Friday.