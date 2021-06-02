KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Two chiefs and three assistant chiefs were arrested in Kajulu Mamboleo on Wednesday for erecting illegal roadblocks to enforce a 7pm to 4am curfew imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.
County News
2 chiefs, 3 assistants arrested after erecting unauthorized roadblocks
Popular
Fifth Estate
Headlines
More on Capital News
Focus on China
China gravely concerned over human rights violations against migrants by some western nations: diplomat
GENEVA, June 24 (Xinhua) — In a latest move to uncover human rights problems of some western countries, China has said that it is...
Biden Administration
Minneapolis (AFP), Jun 24 – Former policeman Derek Chauvin could be ordered behind bars for 30 years on Friday when he is sentenced for...
World
Brussels (AFP), Jun 24 – EU leaders said Friday the bloc had rejected a push by Germany and France to relaunch meetings with Russian...
World
Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jun 24 – At least 64 people were killed and 180 were injured in an air strike on a market in...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A three-judge bench of the High Court sitting in Nairobi on Thursday upheld the ascension of Anne Kananu to...
Africa
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 24 – At least 64 people were killed and 180 injured in an Ethiopian air strike on a market in the...
Africa
Lagos, Nigeria , June 24 – A 12-year-old conflict in northeast Nigeria has caused the deaths of some 324,000 children under five, mostly from disease...
Politics
Berlin (AFP), Jun 24 – Germany’s Angela Merkel heads into what is expected to be her last EU summit Thursday, with admiration from her...