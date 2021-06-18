Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya experienced the third wave of COVID in February 2021 to May 2021./FILE.

Corona Virus

18 more dead from COVID as positivity rate reported at 7.2pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Kenya recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising fatalities to 3,396.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 957 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 163 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

30 patients were on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen while 20 patients were under observation.

Kagwe said 403 more people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 5,577 bringing the total caseload to 175,176.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 7.2 percent Saturday.

442 people were discharged raising recoveries since March 2020 to 120,031.

So far, over 1 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the virus.

On Thursday, the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Overall, National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said Sh121. 1 billion had been allocated for the Health sector including Sh. 8.8 billion for National Emergency and Response projects.

“14.3 billion is earmarked for the purchase of Covid vaccines. It will facilitate the ongoing vaccination of Kenyans and create herd immunity against COVID-19 to allow resumption of full economic activities,” Yatani said as he presented the budget in the National Assembly.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

G7 leaders take on China and plan to stop new pandemics

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 12 – The G7 on Saturday unveiled US-led plans to counter China in infrastructure funding for poorer nations,...

18 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Pillars of an effective tax system

By Dr Mohamed Omar The Kenyan constitution envisaged a participatory approach to policy-making where public policy, including fiscal policy, is developed with the participation...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kisii closes churches over rise in COVID-19 infections

KISII, Kenya June 12 – Kisii County Government has ordered the closure of churches in Nyaribari Chache Subcounty due to the high rate of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

36 shortlisted for IEBC Commissioners posts

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has shortlisted 36 candidates who will now battle it out...

5 hours ago

Headlines

 India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Kenya to bolster ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12-India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday for a series of meetings to strengthen bilateral relations. Jaishankar was...

5 hours ago

World

Whale of a tale: US fisherman says swallowed by humpback

New York (AFP), Jun 12 – It sounds like a real-life take on “Pinocchio” — a US lobster fisherman says he was scooped into...

5 hours ago

World

Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

Washington (AFP), Jun 12 – Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Friday that US President Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 positivity Rate at 8.4 pc after 488 more test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.4  percent Friday after 488 more people tested positive for the disease out of a...

5 hours ago