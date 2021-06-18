18 more dead from COVID as positivity rate reported at 7.2pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12- Kenya recorded 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, raising fatalities to 3,396.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 957 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 163 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

30 patients were on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen while 20 patients were under observation.

Kagwe said 403 more people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 5,577 bringing the total caseload to 175,176.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 7.2 percent Saturday.

442 people were discharged raising recoveries since March 2020 to 120,031.

So far, over 1 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the virus.

On Thursday, the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.

Overall, National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said Sh121. 1 billion had been allocated for the Health sector including Sh. 8.8 billion for National Emergency and Response projects.

“14.3 billion is earmarked for the purchase of Covid vaccines. It will facilitate the ongoing vaccination of Kenyans and create herd immunity against COVID-19 to allow resumption of full economic activities,” Yatani said as he presented the budget in the National Assembly.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.